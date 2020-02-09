Racine hit with 2-3 inches of snow, expected to taper off by 6 p.m.

RACINE COUNTY — Most people avoided the roads on Sunday due to snowfall, but it could have been worse.

As of about 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service recorded 2.8 inches of snow in Elmwood Park. Franklin received 5.5 inches but the storm appeared to taper to the southeast from the epicenter.

To the west, in Janesville, the storm was already beginning to slow down, so NWS predicted it would start tapering off in Racine County by 6 p.m. Meteorologists did not expect accumulation beyond 3 inches around the City of Racine, while western Racine County could receive more.

The steadiest, heavies snow as recorded in central Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Dells recorded 8.6 inches at 3:30 p.m.

