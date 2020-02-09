You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Racine hit with 2-3 inches of snow, expected to taper off by 6 p.m.
0 comments
top story

Racine hit with 2-3 inches of snow, expected to taper off by 6 p.m.

{{featured_button_text}}
Where are we?

One of Racine's maps of Downtown was coated in snow. The National Weather Service predicted Racine County would receive about 2 to 3 inches of snow on Sunday.

 Christina Lieffring

RACINE COUNTY — Most people avoided the roads on Sunday due to snowfall, but it could have been worse. 

As of about 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service recorded 2.8 inches of snow in Elmwood Park. Franklin received 5.5 inches but the storm appeared to taper to the southeast from the epicenter.

To the west, in Janesville, the storm was already beginning to slow down, so NWS predicted it would start tapering off in Racine County by 6 p.m. Meteorologists did not expect accumulation beyond 3 inches around the City of Racine, while western Racine County could receive more.

The steadiest, heavies snow as recorded in central Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Dells recorded 8.6 inches at 3:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News