RACINE — Anyone who ever wanted to sneak into the former Rialto Theatre, determine the city’s Golden Age or learn a bit about Racine’s little-known history as a major bicycle-racing destination was in luck Wednesday night.
Author and collector Jim Mercier; former Journal Times historical columnist and Elvis tribute artist John Van Thiel; Yorkville-based collector and scholar Gerry Karwowski; and Steven Rogstad, president of Preservation Racine and chair of the Racine Heritage Museum’s Board of Directors, formed “The Big Three +1” for a presentation at The Covenant at Murray Mansion, 2219 Washington Ave.
It was the first time the four shared a stage, and an audience of 260 showed up for the two-hour presentation.
Downtown theaters remembered
Racine had 20 movie theaters over the years, but every single one has closed. Most have been demolished, and the Park Theatre, 3015 Washington Ave., and Uptown Theater, 1426 Washington Ave., could be next. Using those theaters as a springboard, the group launched into stories of some of the city’s old cinema palaces.
“It’s a phenomenal loss that these are gone in Racine, or nearly gone,” Van Thiel said.
Mercier recalled seeing movies at the Venetian Theatre, which was built in 1928 and located at 505 Main St. It was Racine’s grandest theater, with 1,972 seats, ornate carvings and an intricate ceiling design. After falling into disrepair and briefly reopening to show pornographic films, it was torn down in 1977.
The Johnson Building, 555 Main St., was opened in 2002 in the block which housed the Venetian and its neighbor, the 1,258-seat Rialto Theatre, which opened in 1918 and was demolished in 1978.
“When we were kids and went to see the movies there, we could care less about that,” Mercier said. “Now I’d give anything to go back to the Venetian and just admire the beauty that we just took for granted back then.”
Karwowski described how he used to sneak into the Rialto to see movies for free. He and his friends would climb onto the roof of the Venetian and boost the smallest guy up to the Rialto’s women’s restroom. The small guy would then open the emergency exit doors on the side for everyone to file in.
Typically, the theater would be full and they could see a movie without getting noticed. But one time, Karwowski said, “there wasn’t four people in that theater.” Theater staff let Karwowski and his friends stay, he said.
The Rialto staff also used to bring cows onstage for milking contests, Karwowski said.
Golden Age
None of the historians agreed upon when exactly Racine’s Golden Age was, but they all said it was sometime around the late 1800s to early 1900s when the city’s industry was at its height.
“We made so many products, not just for the U.S., but for the entire world,” Mercier said, citing the city’s former manufacturers, including those of wagons, shoes, machines and trunks. “The market for Racine goods was just phenomenal at one time.”
He attributed that to the city’s proximity to Lake Michigan that enabled cheap shipment of coal to local factories, a high population of entrepreneurs, an able-bodied workforce, railroads and the harbor.
“The ‘Made in Racine’ banner was really all over the world,” Mercier said.
Karwowski, on the other hand, said “Racine went through a lot of golden ages” but the era that stands out most to him is the early 1900s through the 1920s.
In those days, the city was known for its parades, many of which were held on the Root River, with floats up to 36 feet tall making their way downstream while up to 20,000 people watched. In 1906, a Downtown parade saw businessmen and city officials wearing circus outfits and marching to Monument Square before putting on an actual circus.
Van Thiel also cited the early 1900s as a high point in the city’s history, due to its civic pride, parks system and high concentration of manufacturing.
“In 1900 — the population was about 29,000 — Racine had more industry per capita than any other city in the county, we were so industrialized,” he said.
The bicycle track
In the 1890s, bicycle racing was a hugely popular sport in the country, and Racine was one of the biggest hotbeds of the races for a short time. A national race came to the city in 1897 after local sportsmen spent $5,000 to construct a cement track, and another $2,000 to build a grandstand and two sets of bleachers with a total capacity of 2,200 people. Adjusted for inflation, the total cost would today be more than $200,000.
The track, located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue — where The Covenant at Murray Mansion now stands — also had electric light and was the only bicycle track in the country owned by wheelmen, according to an extensive spread in the June 29, 1897 issue of The Racine Daily Journal.
“Word spread quickly about our famous track here,” Mercier said. “Pretty soon, we got a lot of national races.”
Just a year later, the public’s focus turned to the Spanish-American War and largely did not return to bicycle racing. About a decade later, the land was sold to a real estate developer, who built a subdivision.
