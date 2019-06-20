Racine high school teams come together for beach workout as sign of unity

RACINE – Horlick football typically breaks down its weekly Thursday practices at North Beach with a round of “Rebel Jacks,” but this week’s workout ended with a twist.
Head football coach Brian Fletcher invited teams across the city of Racine for an “All-Racine” beach workout at 7 a.m. at the North Beach Oasis, in light of multiple tragedies within the past week to the Racine community, as a sign of unity in the community.
Within 24 hours, a screen-shotted text message sent early Wednesday morning started to spread around to football players at Horlick, Case and Park high schools.
So, after an hour in wet sand and pouring rain, over 200 athletes from Horlick, Case, Park and Racine Lutheran stood on the beach in concentric circles with a chant that was a little more fitting.
“R. A. C. I. N. E. Racine. Racine. Racine,” they chanted.
Case and Park high school even had members of their pom squads decide to come out.
“Our community is just torn right now, (there’s) a lot of people that are hurting, lot of frustration going on. We wanted to make sure and that our kids see that this is the right way to do things," Fletcher said.
The seriousness of the workout only lasted so long. Midway through the third rotation, Fletcher played the ‘Cha-Cha Slide’ by DJ Casper with the workout concluding with a tug of war that pitted schools of red and green on either end.
“We talk a lot in our program about the diversity in our program,” Fletcher said. “We have people from all walks of life, but we come together with one common goal ... We’ve got a beautiful beach, and we said, ‘Let’s bring all the kids together and have them work together and break down some of the barriers in our community.'”
For a lot of players between the two high schools, some of which had played together in middle school, it felt good to see each other when busy summer schedules don’t always coincide.
“I’m really cool with a lot of the guys over at Case,” Horlick senior Colvin Kuehnl said. “We compete a lot, and those are my guys.”
Case senior middle linebacker Isaac Vargas felt similarly toward his friends at Horlick.
“We saw the divide in the community and we just wanted to bring everybody together and a have fun time,” Vargas said. “You can say that football is a very hostile sport, so we just try and get together and have fun.”
Fletcher, who leads Horlick’s weekly workouts at North Beach, said that subsequent Thursday workouts at North Beach will continue to be open to athletes in the city.
“This is not about Horlick or any school,” Fletcher said afterwards to the group of athletes. “This is about our community, it’s about Racine. This is how you guys be the next generation of leaders in our community.”
He continued.
“As you look around, some of the faces that you see here are the same people you’re going to be working with in communities as you get older – working on projects at different businesses. The sooner we learn to put down some of our differences, the better we will be as a community. Let us be the shining light of Racine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is great and something like this is what the city needs right now as I refresh my computer every 10 minutes hoping the next headline is the cop killer is caught. Great job coaches and kids!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.