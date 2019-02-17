RACINE — The Racine Heritage Museum is looking for a new home, but it needs to find the funding for a new location and they’re asking Racine County for help.
Steve Rogstad, chairman of the Racine Heritage Museum Board, said museum officials would like to hire a director of development to raise money for the museum, 701 Main St., to make it more fiscally sustainable.
Rogstad made his plea to the County Board on Tuesday, asking for $300,000 of “seed money” that would be spread out over three years to hire someone for the post.
“That person needs to be the fiscal face of the museum in Racine County,” Rogstad said. “That person needs to do nothing but go out and secure funding full time.”
After taxes and insurance, Rogstad the salary would be about $60,000 per year.
“We need to do at least a wide-reaching regional search for a seasoned director of development to come in here and raise money,” Rogstad said. “If I had that money, I wouldn’t be standing here before you.”
For the past two years, the county has provided the museum with $102,000, which makes up nearly a third of the musuem’s $325,000 budget.
MT Boyle, chief of staff for Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, said “funding requests from community organizations are generally considered during the budget process in the fall, and we anticipate this request would be discussed at that time. Final approval on funding allocations rests with the County Board.”
Rogstad said the museum raises about $40,000 per year in grants and he added events like the Racine Count Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, which brings in about $10,000 to $15,000 per year, and the speakeasy fundraiser, which brought in $5,000, do help but they are not enough.
“Events and grants will only do so much,” Rogstad said. “You can write a grant but it’s a crapshoot whether you’ll get money. You have to find the right donor for the right project at the right time to get the right amount of money.”
Rogstad estimates that the museum has about 200,000 items and “just shy of a million documents in the archive.”
“If businesses are going to put their archives in our museum, those businesses, I believe, have an obligation to fund what it takes to store, to process, to digitize those collections,” Rogstad said, adding if the museum is going to continue to receive these documents, it must find a suitable place to put them.
Getting the name out
Rogstad said the museum staff is increasing its visibility by getting involved with the Racine County Fair and the Fourth of July Parade.
“It’s very obvious to me that in preparation for that eventuality of getting a new museum, the museum has to take steps to make itself more financially sustainable,” Rogstad said.
Real Racine, the county’s tourism promotion agency, estimates that the museum brings in about $1.3 million of revenue to the county each year. Rogstad estimates that between 20,000 and 30,000 people visit the museum each year and about 10,000 people use the archives.
Despite all that activity, Rogstad said, some museum pieces are being stored offsite and the current building, which once served as Racine’s library, itself is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The museum is faced with the real strong possibility that it will be building a new museum in Racine County,” Rogstad said. “I’m not going to be satisfied with my tenure in this position until I hand-deliver a brand new Racine County museum to the citizens of Racine County; that is my goal. And I’m going to be a tenacious little tick until I get this museum built.”
“It’s very obvious to me that in preparation for that eventuality of getting a new museum, the museum has to take steps to make itself more financially sustainable.” Steve Rogstad, chairman of the Racine Heritage Museum Board of Directors
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I imagine the City Council will now toss in several thousand taxpayer dollars for a feasibility study to see if the Machinery Row site would be a great piece of land to donate for a new Racine Heritage Museum.
The Museum should be able to stand on its' own. More government and philanthropic handouts are not the answer. Admission should cover the cost of operations, if not, close the doors.
The person capable of that type of fundraising is worth a lot more than 60k... Good Lord...
You can say crapshoot on the JT?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.