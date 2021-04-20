Racine health leaders worried about uptick in cases; many available vaccine appointments

The current positivity rate in testing is 14%, Pearce said. “Just a few weeks ago we were at 5% positivity rate,” said Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox. “We were jumping up and down and having a great day ... And now we’re seeing this increase.”

On vaccines

Pearce said while 40.2% of people in the state have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 36.9% of county residents have had at least one dose. But within the City of Racine, only 29.7% of city residents have had at least one dose and only 19.3% were completely vaccinated.

Bowersox encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

“We have over 200 appointments available right now, this week, at Festival Hall,” she said. “And many of the other organizations within the city of Racine have appointments available … In order for us to get control of this, we need to be vaccinated.”

