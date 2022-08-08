 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Health Dept.: No swimming in Lake Michigan today

0 _DSC1934.jpg

Lake Michigan's waves crash into the pier outside Reefpoint Marina on the morning of Dec. 16, 2021, in the City of Racine.

RACINE — "Due to high waves and dangerous currents, North and Zoo Beaches are unsafe for swimming at this time. Both beaches are closed," the Racine Public Health Department announced Monday morning.

Winds are expected to be around 15 mph Monday, a factor in creating waves of 3-5 feet. Monday night, waves could be as high as 7 feet.

Swim risk is expected to be low again Tuesday and Wednesday, but the lake could become dangerous to swim in again Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting waves between 2 and 3 feet Thursday and Friday in Racine, with winds 10-15 mph.

