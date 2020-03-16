Racine health departments order limit on gatherings of more than 50 people

In an effort to further "flatten the curve" of the spread of COVID-19, the Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department "immediately recommended (ordered) a moratorium on mass gatherings of 50 people or more in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Racine County."
CRCHD said that "a mass gathering is defined as any event or convening that brings together or is likely to bring together fifty (50) or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time," and recommends the closing of auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference rooms, meeting halls, theaters, museums and places of worship.
This order is expected to remain in effect for at least eight weeks, or until May 11.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a similar directive Sunday evening. The local directive was announced just before noon Monday. Gov. Tony Evers made a similar order just after noon Monday.
It further said that "any other place where people are present and they are within arm’s length of one another for more than 10 minutes" should be closed and avoided.
The directive continued: "Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. This recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.”
The release from CRCHD used the words "recommendations" and "orders" in conjunction with one another.
"These recommendations (orders) will reduce the likelihood that many people will be exposed to COVID-19 at a single event and will thereby slow the spread of COVID-19 within Racine County. By reducing the spread of COVID-19, this Order will help preserve critical and limited health care capacity," CRCHD said.
Only one case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 60 people in the U.S. and more than 6,400 people worldwide, has been confirmed in Racine County.
