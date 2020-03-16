Racine health departments order limit on gatherings of more than 50 people

In an effort to further "flatten the curve" of the spread of COVID-19, the Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department "immediately recommended (ordered) a moratorium on mass gatherings of 50 people or more in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Racine County."

CRCHD said that "a mass gathering is defined as any event or convening that brings together or is likely to bring together fifty (50) or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time," and recommends the closing of auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference rooms, meeting halls, theaters, museums and places of worship.

This order is expected to remain in effect for at least eight weeks, or until May 11.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a similar directive Sunday evening. The local directive was announced just before noon Monday. Gov. Tony Evers made a similar order just after noon Monday.

It further said that "any other place where people are present and they are within arm’s length of one another for more than 10 minutes" should be closed and avoided.