Racine HarborMarket to launch June 30, bringing a Kenosha fixture north

Weekend fun and festivities will kick off a day earlier in Racine this summer, as the Downtown Racine Corp. and Kenosha’s HarborMarket have joined forces to launch the Racine HarborMarket on the last Thursday of each month, beginning June 30.

The collaboration brings the award-winning, European-style outdoor market that has been a Kenosha fixture for 20 years to Racine’s Monument Square, a city treasure that has been a site of community celebration since before the namesake Civil War memorial was dedicated on July 4, 1884.

The inaugural event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 30. Subsequent Racine HarborMarket events will be held at the same times on July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29.

“Adding an event like this diversifies further the festival footprint of our city,” DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse said in a news release. “Having the fun of the Racine HarborMarket on Thursdays gets our summer weekends off to an early start.”

Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said the synergy of the two communities coming together will be memorable.

“We could not be more excited to introduce our neighbors to the north to our brand of farmers market,” she stated in the release. “It’s a unique experience that will be even more unique in such a marvelous new location.”

Shoppers will be able to find the freshest regional produce, including favorites such as berries and other fruits and vegetables, fresh flower bouquets and plants (vegetables, herbs, shrubs, flowers and more). Artisan baked-goods vendors will be selling pastries, breads, pies, tarts, cookies and more. Arts and crafts vendors also will be on hand, including local and regional galleries, crafters and painters.

Live music also is to be featured on each date of the new market, with Mean Jake performing on June 30. Beer will be available for purchase.

Parking for each event can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 7th St., for $2 all day.

Kruse and Forgianni said they hope this becomes a southeast Wisconsin tradition.

“I have no doubt Racine will love the HarborMarket,” Kruse said. “I believe we’re just getting started.”

Added Forgianni, whose late father Ray founded the Kenosha HarborMarket: “We expect this to be an enormous success that becomes an annual undertaking, My dad would be so proud that his vision is expanding.”

