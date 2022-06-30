Racine HarborMarket opens today

RACINE — Thursday marks the opening day for Racine HarborMarket.

Racine HarborMarket will be a shopping destination with a diverse array of vendors selling the freshest of local produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, artisan creations and prepared food. Racine County-based vendors were recruited and make up a significant portion of the participating vendors.

The Market is made in collaboration between Downtown Racine Corporation and Kenosha Common Markets, Inc., the organization that organizes a similar event in Kenosha every week during the summer: the 20-year-old Kenosha HarborMarket.

Like the Kenosha event, the Racine HarborMarket will be a European-style market with a family-friendly atmosphere.

The market will also feature live music, a beer tent and scenic views of Lake Michigan.

While service animals are permitted, pets are not allowed within the confines of the market due to insurance requirements.

Racine HarborMarket runs on June 30, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29 from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Monument Square in Downtown Racine.

