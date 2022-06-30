Racine HarborMarket opens today

RACINE — Thursday marks the opening day for Racine HarborMarket.
Racine HarborMarket will be a shopping destination with a diverse array of vendors selling the freshest of local produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, artisan creations and prepared food. Racine County-based vendors were recruited and make up a significant portion of the participating vendors.
The Market is made in collaboration between Downtown Racine Corporation and Kenosha Common Markets, Inc., the organization that organizes a similar event in Kenosha every week during the summer: the 20-year-old Kenosha HarborMarket.
Like the Kenosha event, the Racine HarborMarket will be a European-style market with a family-friendly atmosphere.
The market will also feature live music, a beer tent and scenic views of Lake Michigan.
While service animals are permitted, pets are not allowed within the confines of the market due to insurance requirements.
