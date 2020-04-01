Racine had been considered 'low risk' for COVID-19. What about now?

RACINE — In early March, when there were still only six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, local health officials said that the greater Racine area was “low risk” for a coronavirus breakout. Medical experts are not using that kind of description any more.

“I would characterize the risk in all Wisconsin counties as ‘high,’” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, one of the state’s top infectious disease experts, said last week.

There are now more than 1,550 positive confirmed cases in the state, including more than 28 in Racine County, as of Wednesday afternoon according to the Department of Health Services.

On Friday, City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox told The Journal Times: “At this point it doesn't make sense to talk about a community be high or low risk. COVID-19 is in the community. It is being spread through community contact. People don't just have it here because they traveled from overseas.”