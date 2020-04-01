You are the owner of this article.
Racine had been considered 'low risk' for COVID-19. What about now?
Racine had been considered 'low risk' for COVID-19. What about now?

RACINE — In early March, when there were still only six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, local health officials said that the greater Racine area was “low risk” for a coronavirus breakout. Medical experts are not using that kind of description any more.

Ryan Westergaard

Westergaard

“I would characterize the risk in all Wisconsin counties as ‘high,’” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, one of the state’s top infectious disease experts, said last week.

There are now more than 1,550 positive confirmed cases in the state, including more than 28 in Racine County, as of Wednesday afternoon according to the Department of Health Services.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox

Bowersox

On Friday, City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox told The Journal Times: “At this point it doesn't make sense to talk about a community be high or low risk. COVID-19 is in the community. It is being spread through community contact. People don't just have it here because they traveled from overseas.”

Bowersox continued by saying, in an email, “We should and are taking it very seriously because for populations that are at risk, we know the mortality rate is higher and risk of sever complications is very real. Because there is no cure, or vaccine, this is not the same as the flu.”

The Central Racine County Health Department said something similar, noting that “Information and guidance regarding the COVID-19 outbreak is constantly” while adding that it doesn’t make sense to consider Racine County at “low risk” any more. “Racine County residents should absolutely be concerned about COVID-19.”

Kristin McManmon

McManmon

Just about every medical professional is giving the same advice right now. On Tuesday, Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine said: “The most important thing we can ask them (patients) to do is that they practice social distancing and follow the Safer at Home order to a T.”

