Racine had been considered 'low risk' for COVID-19. What about now?

RACINE — In early March, when there were still only six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, local health officials said that the greater Racine area was “low risk” for a coronavirus breakout. Medical experts are not using that kind of description any more.
“I would characterize the risk in all Wisconsin counties as ‘high,’” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, one of the state’s top infectious disease experts, said last week.
There are now more than 1,550 positive confirmed cases in the state, including more than 28 in Racine County, as of Wednesday afternoon according to the Department of Health Services.
On Friday, City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox told The Journal Times: “At this point it doesn't make sense to talk about a community be high or low risk. COVID-19 is in the community. It is being spread through community contact. People don't just have it here because they traveled from overseas.”
Bowersox continued by saying, in an email, “We should and are taking it very seriously because for populations that are at risk, we know the mortality rate is higher and risk of sever complications is very real. Because there is no cure, or vaccine, this is not the same as the flu.”
The Central Racine County Health Department said something similar, noting that “Information and guidance regarding the COVID-19 outbreak is constantly” while adding that it doesn’t make sense to consider Racine County at “low risk” any more. “Racine County residents should absolutely be concerned about COVID-19.”
Just about every medical professional is giving the same advice right now. On Tuesday, Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine said: “The most important thing we can ask them (patients) to do is that they practice social distancing and follow the Safer at Home order to a T.”
Racine County Circuit Court limits in-person access
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Circuit Court announced Thursday that they have limited in-person access at the Racine County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine County buildings will remain open to provide certain essential services, but access to buildings and in-person services will be limited.
Court filing will continue to be processed in all cases by the Wisconsin Courts' eFiling System and by mail; however, the clerks' service counters will be closed.
Paper documents will not be accepted in person. Instead, visitors may file documents using the blue drop box located at the Clerk of Circuit Court's Office on the eighth floor of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., until further order of the court.
Payments will be processed using Wisconsin Courts' payment system at www.wicourts.gov. Payments by check or money order will be accepted by mail or in the Clerk's Office drop box. Cash payments will not be submitted during this period.
Other court changes
Earlier this week, the Racine County Circuit Court announced other changes made the court system during the coronavirus outbreak.
Changes include:
- No jury duty until April 12.
- Injunction hearings, criminal preliminary hearings and mental commitment hearings should be presumed to be proceeding as originally scheduled unless parties are told otherwise.
- Civil, small claims and family cases requiring in-person appearances, including jury trials, civil court trials, small claims, contested custody and placement hearing, any hearing where evidence will be taken by other than telephonic means are suspended until April 12.
- Any civil, small claims or family case that can be done by phone will proceed as scheduled.
- Domestic violation, child abuse and harassment injunctions will be heard as scheduled in person or by phone.
- Courthouse weddings are cancelled until April 12.
- No jury trials will be held until April 12 or until further order of the court. Everything set before then is rescheduled.
- Phone or video conferencing will be used for non-evidentiary hearings.
- All proceedings involving out-of-custody defendants are canceled until after April 12. In-custody hearings will be proceed as scheduled, at the discretion of the judge.
- Individuals who post bails or are released from the jail and ordered into out-of-custody intake can be ordered in any time after April 13.
- No preliminary hearings will be held for out-of-custody defendants until after April 12. In-custody preliminary hearings will proceed scheduled.
- Court clerks will provide new hearing dates for re-scheduled hearings to both in-custody and out-of-custody defendants.
- All forfeiture cases, including traffic matters, are rescheduled until after April 12.
