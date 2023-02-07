Five Racine-area homes will see their energy bills go down this winter, thanks to sustainable home solar panel installations through a statewide partnership.

Habitat for Humanity chapters throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association have partnered on the Grow Solar for Humanity initiative, created to bring solar to households that will significantly benefit from reduced utility bills. The program, coordinated by the MREA, implements affordable renewable energy on homes built by Habitat for Humanity within the last year.

Thirty-five of the 49 Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity homes receiving solar are in Milwaukee. Five are located in the City of Racine and Mount Pleasant on Racine Street, Mead Street and Irving Place.

“Adding solar reduces homeowners’ energy bills and improves the value of their homes,” stated Racine Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Grant Buenger in a news release. “We are building more energy-efficient houses and finding ways to keep the cost of those houses affordable.”

Arch Solar, a Milwaukee-based solar energy company, was selected as the installer. Solar installations for the Grow Solar for Humanity initiative began in November and are expected to be completed early this year. In the Racine area, installs began Monday and are estimated to be completed by Feb. 16.

“Design wise, installation wise, things have been going very smoothly,” Arch Solar Energy Consultant Dexter Peirce said.

Arch has previously worked with the cities of Milwaukee and Madison on yearly group buys to encourage people to install solar in their neighborhoods. As a multi-generational family-owned company, Arch’s vision is affordable renewable energy across the state.

“Personally, this matters to me so much. I care about this industry. But it is a barrier to entry. It’s really difficult. It’s typically for a certain demographic of people who have extra money laying around,” Peirce said. “Everyone should have the access to renewable energy if possible.”

Focus on Energy provided $87,500 to pay for the installations. FOE and Wisconsin’s electric and natural gas utilities have partnered to help residential and business customers across the state make cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades.

FOE has delivered more than $1 billion worth of economic benefits to Wisconsin. For every $1 spent, FOE returns more than $4 to Wisconsin’s economy in the form of energy savings, jobs and environmental impacts.

The installations came at no cost to the homeowner and no cost to Habitat for Humanity, unless the homeowner wanted a bigger solar panel system, based on the space on the roof, Peirce said. Otherwise, Arch is installing average-size solar panel systems on most homes and should account for 75 to 90% of homeowners’ energy usage, depending on how they use their energy, he said.

“Their bills will either be extremely reduced or almost eliminated entirely,” Peirce said. “I think the least I saw someone pay was $15 a month.”

The Grow Solar for Humanity program is offered on behalf of the following Habitat for Humanity affiliates: Chippewa Valley, Door County, Fox Cities, Lakeside, Dane County, Kenosha, Washington and Dodge counties, Wisconsin River, Milwaukee and St. Croix Valley. When all the Habitat for Humanity solar projects are finished, roughly 414kW of solar will be installed, collectively reducing energy bills for these families by at least $50,323 in the first year.

“By reducing energy costs, this project will bring long-term savings for these families, while increasing the value of their homes,” Chris Garrison, construction director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, stated in a news release.

Peirce said the Door County installation projects are finished, the Eau Claire and Washington county projects are “basically done,” and Kenosha and Dane county projects are still yet to come.

