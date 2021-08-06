Racine Habitat for Humanity's annual Women Build begins

Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Racine Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Grant Buenger explains some safety rules to Women Build volunteers Pamela Tague and Nicole Borg…

The regular Habitat volunteers, which were called “the crew” and on Tuesday were men, pitch in 2-3 times a week for 4-hour days. But for larger events like the Women Build, they volunteer more time.

All the women volunteered for this specific event for either a morning shift or an afternoon shift this week. The Kenosha Habitat for Humanity affiliate is also doing a Women Build this week.

“I’m thrilled that our first time, our first annual Women Build, to have 80 women in the community come out and show up strong,” Buenger said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

With the Women Build, Habitat was additionally able to engage new sponsors that haven’t partnered with Habitat before, and it was great exposure for those who haven’t participated in a build before or didn’t know about Habitat, he said.

Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Jessica Schnick uses a circular power saw to cut a wall board during the Racine Habitat for Humanity Women Build event Tuesday afternoon at 22…

Women Build Volunteer and CNH inventory analyst Jessica Schnick was someone who hadn’t participated in a build before. She said she’s seen Habitat for Humanity around the community for a while, but was never in a position before where she could volunteer her time.

“I wanted to experience giving back to the community and have a great learning opportunity,” Schnick said. “I enjoy working with power tools. I haven’t used a whole lot of them in my life.”