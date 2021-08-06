Racine Habitat for Humanity's annual Women Build begins

RACINE — On Racine Street on Tuesday, home builders were hard at work. Walking past, you heard the sounds of a knife cutting through Styrofoam, power saws slicing through boards, hammers smashing nails into wood and maybe see some workers brushing sawdust — or sweat — off their faces.
These home builders were comprised of Racine Habitat for Humanity representatives and volunteers from CASE Construction Equipment, CNH Industrial and the CNH Industrial Foundation. All of the volunteers were women.
Racine Habitat for Humanity’s first annual Women Build included a site at 2221 Racine St., where the organization has been building a home for the last few weeks. The project is set to be complete by fall 2022.
More than 80 women volunteered to build the home, and work shifts throughout the week included friends, neighbors, members of churches and employees from Brown Family Chiropractic, Burn Boot Camp and presenting sponsor CNH Industrial and the CNH Industrial Foundation.
Presenting sponsor CNH Industrial and the CNH Industrial Foundation donated $7,500 to the cause. Burn Boot Camp donated $2,500.
During the Women Build, volunteers helped construct multiple houses within the same neighborhood. Construction projects included the installation of the sub-floor, framing and raising walls, and fence building.
“(There’s) a lot of beautiful, hardworking people here today,” said Athena Campos, head of market development at CASE Construction Equipment and a member of the CNH Industrial Foundation Board, during a welcome address Tuesday. “There were about 10 CNH employees here this morning, looks like about another 10 or 11 showed up this afternoon in the grueling heat. So awesome.”
One of the CNH Industrial Foundation’s key pillars is civic and community empowerment, which includes building affordable housing, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion in communities.
“So this obviously is a perfect fit for our foundation goals,” Campos said.
Additionally, CASE Construction Equipment’s brand purpose is to build and rebuild communities, “exactly what we’re doing here today,” she said.
Getting comfortable on the job site
Racine Habitat for Humanity has been building houses in Racine since 1988. Habitat homeowners help build their homes alongside crew and volunteers and then purchase the house at an affordable mortgage.
Most of Habitat’s regular volunteers and volunteers for other projects are men, but roughly half of Habitat’s recipients buying the homes at the end are single mothers or single women.
“I wanted to provide an opportunity to engage more women in the community, or make them feel more comfortable on the job site,” said Racine Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Grant Buenger, explaining why he started a Women Build. “It’s a cool opportunity for women in the community to come together to support some of our female homeowners.”
Habitat for Humanity's Women Build
Racine Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Grant Buenger explains some safety rules to Women Build volunteers Pamela Tague and Nicole Borg…
The regular Habitat volunteers, which were called “the crew” and on Tuesday were men, pitch in 2-3 times a week for 4-hour days. But for larger events like the Women Build, they volunteer more time.
All the women volunteered for this specific event for either a morning shift or an afternoon shift this week. The Kenosha Habitat for Humanity affiliate is also doing a Women Build this week.
“I’m thrilled that our first time, our first annual Women Build, to have 80 women in the community come out and show up strong,” Buenger said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
With the Women Build, Habitat was additionally able to engage new sponsors that haven’t partnered with Habitat before, and it was great exposure for those who haven’t participated in a build before or didn’t know about Habitat, he said.
Habitat for Humanity's Women Build
Jessica Schnick uses a circular power saw to cut a wall board during the Racine Habitat for Humanity Women Build event Tuesday afternoon at 22…
Women Build Volunteer and CNH inventory analyst Jessica Schnick was someone who hadn’t participated in a build before. She said she’s seen Habitat for Humanity around the community for a while, but was never in a position before where she could volunteer her time.
“I wanted to experience giving back to the community and have a great learning opportunity,” Schnick said. “I enjoy working with power tools. I haven’t used a whole lot of them in my life.”
Her father taught woodworking for 4-H. As a child, “I was too little to operate the power tools,” Schnick said. “But now that I’m an adult, it’s kind of cool.”
Habitat for Humanity's Women Build
From left: Stephanie Rasch, Anne Paluso and Pamela Tague hammer nails into residential sheathing insulation during the Racine Habitat for Huma…
Women Build Volunteer and CNH contact management agent Pam Tague said she came out for the event Tuesday to give back to the community.
“I volunteer quite a bit with my church. I’ve built a couple of basements back in my younger years,” she said, describing the time her father renovated the family’s basement.
“Wow, I need some refreshers,” she said, laughing and evaluating her work Tuesday, “but it’s been a lot of fun.”