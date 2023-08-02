RACINE — Racine Habitat for Humanity is hosting its third annual Women Build Week this week.

Employees from Burn Boot Camp, InSinkErator, Reed Switch Developers, CNH Industrial and Merz will spend the week at the build site on Villa Street.

These volunteers will help with installing the subfloor, constructing and raising exterior walls, and framing interior walls.

Through Women Build Week, Racine Habitat for Humanity hopes to highlight housing inequality as well as the challenges that first-time women homebuyers face.

“It’s empowering women to help meet a need that is growing here in Racine County and that is affordable housing for single moms, single women,” said Rex Hamilton, director of development and communications for Racine Habitat for Humanity.

This week, a little more than 100 women will work on the Villa Street house, which, once complete, will go to a single mom with an 11-month-old baby.

On Monday afternoon, employees of InSinkErator joined Racine Habitat for Humanity at the site.

Monica Stark, an InSinkErator employee who participated in Women Build Week last year, came back again, seeing the experience as “a good way to help the community.”

“[It] honestly seemed like it’d be a good learning experience, too, and a good way to meet different people from Racine and from the company I work at,” she said. Stark also said she saw the value in Women Build Week’s inclusion of women during the construction process.

“I think women can be typically underrepresented in some STEM and construction fields, so I think it’s good to get more diversity and more exposure to these fields,” Stark said. “I think a lot of women probably don’t think about going into it as a career, so the more exposure people can get, I think the more opportunities people will have.”

Lacei Sams, another returning volunteer, said she came back this year because she enjoyed her past experience. She said she finds helping the community “extremely important.”

“If it’s five minutes, five hours, giving back to your community actually kind of makes you appreciate your community a little bit more,” Sams said.

Sams also noted the value of spending time with her coworkers, which this volunteer experience provided.

“I don’t work with all these people every day, so I get to interact with other people in InSinkErator and other people in my company and build that kind of bond with it,” said Sams, adding that she intends to volunteer every year.

Joe Dillon, president of InSinkErator, said the company has volunteered with Racine Habitat for Humanity over the past few years and will be participating in another build in Kenosha later this month.