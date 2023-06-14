RACINE — Racine Habitat for Humanity volunteers who spent last week laying down the bracing of their next project were joined this week by CNH Industrial to give back to the community.

According to Rex Hamilton, Director of Development and Communications at Racine Habitat for Humanity, rent in the neighborhood averages $950 per month, with the majority of residents renting their home. To partner with Habitat for Humanity, families must apply, be able to pay the mortgage, be a first-time homeowner, and show a willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity by donating 300 hours of "sweat equity," where the families volunteer for the organization in some way. This could include helping with construction of the house or working in the office. Families also must complete finance, mortgage and house maintenance classes during the 11 month building period.

"Through our housing program, we're able to build these affordable houses, sell them to our partner families at a very low rate, much lower than the actual rent," said Hamilton.

For Hamilton, Habitat for Humanity's model and process stands out to him.

"We're not giving homes away, but we're selling affordable homes to people to help build that stability, that strength, and that self-reliance in people's lives," Hamilton said.

With the collaboration starting Monday, volunteers from the two groups strive to uphold Habitat for Humanity's goal to promote affordable housing.

Bonnie Sikora, Human Resources Manager at CNH, helps facilitate the collaboration between the two groups. After Habitat for Humanity completes the initial steps, Sikora explained, employees from CNH spend a week volunteering at the site, helping Habitat for Humanity with "whatever they need."

"Our employees are very passionate about giving back to the community, and this is a great example of that. It's local to this community, which is where our employees work," Sikora said.

CNH employee and first-time volunteer with Habitat for Humanity Jeff Davenport also emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

"It's a lot of fun, besides helping another family out. It's fun, and at the same time it's work so I enjoy it," Davenport said.

Hamilton, who started as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina, said this project is expected to be complete next May, without any setbacks. He believes these builds exemplify the organization's mission.

"What you're seeing here today is our mission on the sweat, and it's very unifying," Hamilton said. "I think that it brings a sense of joy and a sense of, not just giving back to the community, but really planting seeds of change and hope that will last for a long time in our city."