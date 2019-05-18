RACINE – Many students spend their high school careers waiting for prom.
Margaret Spaulding, on the other hand, has been waiting 50 years.
That wait came to an end on Saturday night for Margaret, when her husband, Larry, walked her down the red carpet for her first prom as part of Racine’s 2019 prom.
In 1969, Margaret (nee: Dresen) and her now-husband, Larry Spaulding, were seniors in high school. Margaret went to Horlick and Larry went to Park.
Larry had gotten to know Margaret because he worked at the former Shell station at the corner of Spring and State streets and Margaret would go there to get gas.
But Larry was too shy to ask Margaret to the dance. He ended up going with a friend of one of his friend’s dates. Margaret stayed home because no one asked her.
“If I had any nerve I should have asked Marge. But I was too shy,” said Larry, a retired postal worker who still works part-time at Home Depot.
Not asking Margaret to the dance is one thing Larry has regretted for 50 years. So with their 50-year wedding anniversary coming up on June 20, 2020, and the 50th anniversary of their respective high school graduations this year, Larry thought he would try to get his date to the dance.
He was surprised when Horlick's principal said yes, and even more surprised when Racine Founders Rotary Club went along with it and invited him to Post Prom as well.
With all the details lined up, he figured out his big “promposal.”
Last weekend, inside the Mother’s Day card he handed his wife, Larry wrote, “P.S. Would you like to go to the prom with me?”
“It was a total surprise,” Margaret said. After nearly 50 years of marriage there is little that surprises her. That question did it.
“I started crying at first,” said Margaret, a former travel consultant who still works as a substitute teacher at Gifford School.
With only a week to get ready, she didn’t have much time. But she picked out a nice dress, and the Mount Pleasant couple bought each other a corsage and boutonniere.
They weren’t the only ones in their family celebrating prom this year.
Their son, Racine Police Sgt. Joe Spaulding was there keeping the peace and their grandson, Case senior Bryce Spaulding, attended his school's prom.
“It took on a life of its own,” said Margaret as she talked to family outside Horlick High School before the Spauldings walked down the red carpet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.