RACINE COUNTY — County and municipal officials were racing the clock Monday to clear streets and make other arrangements ahead of the expected brutally cold midweek weather.
Meteorologist Sarah Marquardt of the National Weather Service's regional office based in Sullivan said residents should brace for a cold Wednesday and Thursday with wind chills as low as negative 50.
“Daytime wind-chill values will also be very cold,” Marquardt said. “During the day they’re expected to be around negative 35 (degrees).”
The air temperature on Wednesday, Marquardt said, is going to be about negative 13 degrees.
“Frostbite can occur within a few minutes with these cold wind chills,” Marquardt said. “So it’s important that everyone limit their time outdoors and covers all exposed skin.”
After a relatively mild late fall and early winter, the recent arctic blast might have some residents bracing for a long cold period but they might not have to wait for that long.
“We kind of went from a quiet period to an active period,” Marquardt said. “There’s an end in sight. Milder temperatures are moving in for this weekend.”
Marquardt said Friday could have a high of 19 degrees and on Saturday and Sunday temperatures could be in the mid- to high 30s.
County prepares for cold
Julie Anderson, director of public works and development services for Racine County, said the county is in a "race against time" to clear the snow and ice before the subzero temperatures hit the area.
“We’re racing against the change from the snow and this wet weather into the deep freeze for the rest of the week starting (Tuesday),” Anderson said.
With the schools and businesses closed, Anderson said it helped the plow drivers clear snow because there wasn't as many people on the roads and they have more room to plow and use "industrial-strength salt" on the roads.
“They are applying that to make sure we don’t have ice buildup that’s going to create hazardous situations,” Anderson said. “They’re all working really hard to get everything cleared up and out of here before the temperatures plummet.”
Anderson said people should be prepared for the coming cold weather by putting blankets in their cars and wearing extra layers of clothes.
“People should dress properly for the weather that’s coming,” Anderson said. “Be prepared for what’s coming and don’t assume it’s going to work the way it’s supposed to. We’re supposed to get into uncharted territory here with cold weather, especially Wednesday. We’re not sure how the HVAC systems and the plumbing systems are going to behave.”
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also offered advice for driving in these conditions: keep your gas tank full, have an emergency kit, clear snow and ice from your car before you drive and tell people your route and expected travel time.
The Wisconsin State Patrol advises that if you get stranded, stay calm, call 911, stay in your vehicle, keep your lights on in the dark and run the engine for brief periods if your exhaust is not blocked by snow.
Snow removal
City of Racine plows and salt trucks were out in full force Monday, with 52 pieces of equipment working the streets, said Mark Yehlen, commissioner of public works. To prepare for the frigid temperatures later in the week, crews will be making extra passes on local streets.
The NWS reported that the City of Racine and Village of Rochester each received 7.5 inches of snow. Union Grove also received 7 inches. Burlington received the least amount of snow at about 6 inches.
Yehlen extended the city's snow emergency from noon Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday to continue snow removal. For the duration of the emergency, there will be no parking on the arterial and collector streets and parking is only allowed on the odd side of local streets.
"We want to get everything on the main streets pushed back to the curb tonight," Yehlen said Monday afternoon.
He also cautioned city residents against illegally shoveling or blowing snow into the street from their sidewalk or driveway.
"It's obvious when that happens, and we will go write people up and we will charge them to remove that snow" because it is expensive and inefficient for crews to make another pass, Yehlen said.
Rick Piette, Union Grove's public works director, said snow removal went smoothly there despite the amount of snow.
The South Shore Fire Department, which covers Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park, is preparing for an increase in emergency calls.
South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman said they have brought on additional personnel to provide the support needed for emergencies.
“We staffed extra people today because of the snow,” Stedman said. “The next two days, especially in the evening hours, we’re going to staff additional personnel at night because with the temperatures they’re projecting, it’s going to be pretty cold out there.”
Stedman advised that residents people should check on their neighbors to make sure they are prepared for the weather.
Waste pickup canceled
The City of Racine's garbage pickup is canceled for Wednesday, the city announced Monday afternoon. Pickup will resume on its normal schedule next Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Because of the skipped week, residents will be allowed to dispose of overflow waste on Feb. 6 as long as it is in a securely tied bag and placed next to their solid waste carts.
Yehlen said the decision was made because in the extreme conditions, garbage trucks' hydraulics and power steering go out within an hour or two of exposure.
"Even if our guys were to be dressed up like the Pillsbury Doughboy, we could be putting people out in the streets with equipment that will have marginal utility," Yehlen said.
The city is also monitoring the weather forecast for Thursday.
Homeless get help
There was "an overwhelming response" over the weekend to HALO's need for donations of food, hand warmers, gloves, scarves, hats and more, according to Gai Lorenzen, the shelter's executive director. The refrigerators and freezers "are a little stretched" for space, so anyone who wants to donate is encouraged to give grocery store gift cards so the shelter can buy food as needed.
On Saturday, the shelter was slightly over its 120-person capacity with 121 people staying overnight, Lorenzen said in an email Monday. Only 116 stayed Sunday night, but the men's side was above capacity with 74 people. There is overflow capacity.
"I really wish that a few of the people we know are on the street and think they will be OK out there would come into the shelter — even for a short while during this weather," Lorenzen said. "We're really concerned about them."
