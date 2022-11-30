Racine gets perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index

RACINE — The City of Racine has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.

The MEI is the only nationwide assessment of LGBTQ+ inclusion in municipal law, policy and services. It assesses more than 500 cities annually.

In 2018, the city received a score of 41, making this year’s perfect score of 100 the largest score increases of any city scored nationwide.

“I am thrilled that the city has now achieved a perfect score of 100 on the MEI,” said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason in a press release. “We have made dramatic progress in making sure the City is more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.”

In recent years, Racine expanded its non-discrimination efforts, enacting protections against the harmful practice of conversion therapy, as well as appointing LGBTQ+ liaisons to the Mayor's Office and Racine Police Department, expanding coverage to trans and nonbinary employees, and improving hate crime reporting procedures.

Barb Farrar, executive director of the Racine-based LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, said in a statement, “when Mayor Mason came into office, the city’s MEI score was 41, and today Racine is on the map as one of the most welcoming cities in the state with a score of 100 ... This score symbolizes a commitment to equity that is critical to the future of Racine.”

“We want Racine to be a community that is inclusive and equitable for everyone. While there is still work to be done, I am proud of the progress we’re making,” Mason said.

Racine joins Madison and Milwaukee in getting perfect MEI scores in 2022. The City of Kenosha scored 51 in 2022; Green Bay received a score of 90.

The City of Racine and the LGBT center will be hosting a celebration of this achievement on Dec. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the LGBT Center, 1456 Junction Ave.