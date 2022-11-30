Racine gets perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index

The MEI is the only nationwide assessment of LGBTQ+ inclusion in municipal law, policy and services. It assesses more than 500 cities annually.
In 2018, the city received a score of 41, making this year’s perfect score of 100 the largest score increases of any city scored nationwide.
“I am thrilled that the city has now achieved a perfect score of 100 on the MEI,” said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason in a press release. “We have made dramatic progress in making sure the City is more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.”
In recent years, Racine expanded its non-discrimination efforts, enacting protections against the harmful practice of conversion therapy, as well as appointing LGBTQ+ liaisons to the Mayor's Office and Racine Police Department, expanding coverage to trans and nonbinary employees, and improving hate crime reporting procedures.
Barb Farrar, executive director of the Racine-based LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, said in a statement, “when Mayor Mason came into office, the city’s MEI score was 41, and today Racine is on the map as one of the most welcoming cities in the state with a score of 100 ... This score symbolizes a commitment to equity that is critical to the future of Racine.”
“We want Racine to be a community that is inclusive and equitable for everyone. While there is still work to be done, I am proud of the progress we’re making,” Mason said.
Racine joins Madison and Milwaukee in getting perfect MEI scores in 2022. The City of Kenosha scored 51 in 2022; Green Bay received a score of 90.
The City of Racine and the LGBT center will be hosting a celebration of this achievement on Dec. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the LGBT Center, 1456 Junction Ave.
Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt
The 55-year-old woman who died Nov. 22 after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar Nov. 17, where she was meeting with a man accused of being a Racine-based predator who steals from women he met through online dating, has been identified as Racine-native Kim "Raina" Mikulance.
Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.
The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. "It was an elderly female driver that accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake. No injuries reported," Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email Monday.
Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – As authorities continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that killed two children at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 (Green Bay Road), friends have initiated a fundraiser to help the family.