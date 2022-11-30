 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine gets perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index

RACINE — The City of Racine has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.

The MEI is the only nationwide assessment of LGBTQ+ inclusion in municipal law, policy and services. It assesses more than 500 cities annually.

In 2018, the city received a score of 41, making this year’s perfect score of 100 the largest score increases of any city scored nationwide.

“I am thrilled that the city has now achieved a perfect score of 100 on the MEI,” said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason in a press release. “We have made dramatic progress in making sure the City is more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.”

In recent years, Racine expanded its non-discrimination efforts, enacting protections against the harmful practice of conversion therapy, as well as appointing LGBTQ+ liaisons to the Mayor's Office and Racine Police Department, expanding coverage to trans and nonbinary employees, and improving hate crime reporting procedures.

Barb Farrar, executive director of the Racine-based LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, said in a statement, “when Mayor Mason came into office, the city’s MEI score was 41, and today Racine is on the map as one of the most welcoming cities in the state with a score of 100 ... This score symbolizes a commitment to equity that is critical to the future of Racine.”

Mason and Farrar

City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, left, and Executive Director of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin Barbra Farrar are pictured here June 26 at Racine Pride Day.

“We want Racine to be a community that is inclusive and equitable for everyone. While there is still work to be done, I am proud of the progress we’re making,” Mason said.

Racine joins Madison and Milwaukee in getting perfect MEI scores in 2022. The City of Kenosha scored 51 in 2022; Green Bay received a score of 90.

The City of Racine and the LGBT center will be hosting a celebration of this achievement on Dec. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the LGBT Center, 1456 Junction Ave.

