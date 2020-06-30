Racine gets almost $8 million in COVID relief from federal Department of Transportation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The City of Racine will receive a $7.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.

That money is expected to be used to help pay for the city’s costs in operating its public transit system throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Racine’s $7.8 million is a slice from the $25 billion the Federal Transit Administration received via the CARES Act.

More than $50 million was provided to 12 Wisconsin communities, including Racine, in this round of funding, according to federal documents. Kenosha received more than $7 million, Beloit got more than $2 million and Janesville received more than $3.3 million.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao stated in a news release Tuesday afternoon.