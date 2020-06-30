You are the owner of this article.
Racine gets almost $8 million in COVID relief from federal Department of Transportation
PUBLIC TRANSIT

RACINE — The City of Racine will receive a $7.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.

That money is expected to be used to help pay for the city’s costs in operating its public transit system throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Racine’s $7.8 million is a slice from the $25 billion the Federal Transit Administration received via the CARES Act.

More than $50 million was provided to 12 Wisconsin communities, including Racine, in this round of funding, according to federal documents. Kenosha received more than $7 million, Beloit got more than $2 million and Janesville received more than $3.3 million.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao stated in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Racine’s RYDE buses have had restricted ridership since April 30, with a maximum of only 10 riders on the bus at a time. Those riders must also be performing “essential” travel, such as going to work or going to the grocery store.

The RYDE system provides an estimated 1 million rides per year, although ridership has been dropping over the past few years. Through the first half of 2019, ridership fell by about 5%, Mike Maierle, the city’s transit and parking system manager, told the City Council in September.

Among the extra costs public transit systems incurred amid COVID-19 have been additional cleaning and disinfecting policies, and many employees being required to wear face coverings and/or other personal protective equipment. The local appropriations from the CARES Act can be used to cover 100% of these costs.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” stated FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

+1 
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

Chao
+1 
Michael Maierle

Maierle
