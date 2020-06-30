Racine gets almost $8 million in COVID relief from federal Department of Transportation

RACINE — The City of Racine will receive a $7.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.
That money is expected to be used to help pay for the city’s costs in operating its public transit system throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Racine’s $7.8 million is a slice from the $25 billion the Federal Transit Administration received via the CARES Act.
More than $50 million was provided to 12 Wisconsin communities, including Racine, in this round of funding, according to federal documents. Kenosha received more than $7 million, Beloit got more than $2 million and Janesville received more than $3.3 million.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao stated in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Racine’s RYDE buses have had restricted ridership since April 30, with a maximum of only 10 riders on the bus at a time. Those riders must also be performing “essential” travel, such as going to work or going to the grocery store.
The RYDE system provides an estimated 1 million rides per year, although ridership has been dropping over the past few years. Through the first half of 2019, ridership fell by about 5%, Mike Maierle, the city’s transit and parking system manager, told the City Council in September.
Among the extra costs public transit systems incurred amid COVID-19 have been additional cleaning and disinfecting policies, and many employees being required to wear face coverings and/or other personal protective equipment. The local appropriations from the CARES Act can be used to cover 100% of these costs.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” stated FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
The beat of the drum
No justice, no peace
Sitting in the street
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
We will not be silenced
Say it louder
Love
Washington Avenue
Latinx for black lives
Respect
Monday's protest
Community member's raised fist
Monday's protest
Am I next?
Monday's protest
"No lives matter until black lives matter"
Monday's protest
Signs and hand gestures
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Hands up, don't shoot
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Raised fist
Monday's protest
Many masks
Liberty
Tyrese and George
Monday's protest
Marching
Monday's protest
Police presence
Monday's protest
Stop killing
Who do I call
At Monday's protest
Say their names
On Washington Ave
Police the police
We will not be silenced
Olivia Owens (left) drums
Olivia Owen (middle) drums
Flare
Hands up
Marching
Antoine Gosa
Sitting on 14th
I can't breathe
Sitting and clapping on 14th Street
County Board Supervisor Nick Demske with a Black Lives Matter sign
Filming the protest
Police at the protest
Young boys look on as marchers go down 14th Street
Dogs can march in protests too!
Police officers on scene
Construction workers look on
A young person poses
Blue overalls and Black Lives Matter
Protesting on Washington Avenue
Filming protest from her window above Washington Avenue
We can't breathe
Marchers with their arms up
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.