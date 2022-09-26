Racine gets 10 more housing vouchers, but still has a waitlist of 800

The federal government, in its widest such distribution in two decades, on Friday announced it was creating 19,359 new housing vouchers and providing them to more than 1,945 public housing agencies.

Ten of those housing vouchers are going to Racine County.

Housing vouchers (Section 8) can be applied for and given to those whose family income does not exceed 50% of the county’s or metropolitan area’s median income. Recipients of the voucher can then receive federal subsidies to help pay for rent every month, but must still find their own housing within certain parameters. Most of those who have a housing voucher pay approximately one-third of their own rent.

According to Dolores M. Hernandez, deputy director of the Housing Authority of Racine County, there are still 800 names on the local waitlist seeking a Section 8 voucher.

New applications are expected to be taken again in early 2023. The last time applications were open was in March 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more than 90,000 housing vouchers have been created through the American Rescue Plan Act and the 2022 federal budget under President Joe Biden.

Trickling down, the Housing Authority of Racine County is receiving 10 new vouchers through the newest allocation, the sixth largest allocation in Wisconsin.

“The Housing Authority,” Hernandez said in an email, “works to address the needs of the low income, we have a referral system in place to assist the most vulnerable population. We can receive referrals from Here to Help (a Racine County program), HALO and Continuum of Care, and other partnering agencies for anyone who is homeless or at risk of being homeless, which increases program access for those who need it most. The Housing Authority will continue with its goal to assist low-income families.”

New voucher totals provided to Wisconsin agencies in the newest allocation include:

54 new vouchers: Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

37: Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority

24: Milwaukee County Housing Division

23: Madison Community Development Authority

16: Dane County Housing Authority

14: Brown County Housing Authority

9: Kenosha Housing Authority

8: City of Appleton Housing Authority

8: Housing Authority of Winnebago County

Thirty-seven other Wisconsin housing authorities received 3-7 new vouchers each.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 129,000 Wisconsinites (slightly more than 2% of the state population) in 78,000 households live in housing paid for partially through federal rental assistance.