Racine gave a $230K contract to a firm without anyone else being able to apply for it; one alderman didn't like it

The $230,000 contract will be reimbursed by Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Peterson said while he appreciated the campaigns Kane Communications has developed for the city in the past, such as with Safer Racine, he was opposed to awarding the contract to Kane Communications in light of the fact that there were other companies in Racine that could have managed the campaign, had they been given the chance to bid.

The rules

Local ordinances do allow the city to contract for professional services without a bidding process if certain conditions are met.

For example, if the provided service is available from only one person or firm, then the competitive bidding process may be waived; that wouldn’t be the case here, since there are numerous communications firms in and around Racine.

Another example would be if there were an emergency or certain time constraints that did not allow for the competitive bidding process.