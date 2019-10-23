RACINE COUNTY — Foxconn innovation centers, including the ones in Racine, are on hold for now while the company focuses on the campus in Mount Pleasant along Interstate 94.
The Taiwan-based electronics giant announced in 2017 that it planned to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin and hire 13,000 people to build an LCD factory that could make display screens for cellphones, tablets and other devices.
Foxconn officials then stated plans to construct centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, Racine and Madison. It said it would create more than 500 jobs in Milwaukee.
Foxconn officials declined to comment to Wisconsin Public Radio. The Journal Times also reached out for comment from Foxconn, but did not immediately receive a response.
Two buildings are owned by Foxconn in the City of Racine, at 601 Lake Ave. and 1 Main St., which were purchased in spring 2019 for $1.2 million and $6.25 million, respectively. At the time, Foxconn said in a statement that the building purchases would "support Foxconn’s ‘smart city’ initiatives throughout Racine and the state and will contribute to the company’s efforts to help position Wisconsin as a global hub for high-tech talent and businesses."
Foxconn said that "further announcements" would be coming regarding the Lake Avenue property, but not much has changed since mid-March.
“This year they (Foxconn) have to actually focus on getting its buildings built in Mount Pleasant," Shannon Powell, a spokesman for Racine Mayor Cory Mason, told The Journal Times on Wednesday.
In Green Bay, the plans are reportedly on hold, but are expected to start moving forward again next year; the original announcement said that the plan had been to have Green Bay's innovation center open in late 2018.
WPR's report continued: "In Downtown Milwaukee, where Foxconn purchased a seven-story North American headquarters building in February 2018, there have been five building permits pulled this month.
"Three are for work on the elevators in the building. The other two appear to be for one of the building’s tenants, Ixonia Bank, which plans to put a branch on the first floor of the building next month, said Sheldon Lubar, the bank's chairman."
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
On Sept. 20, 2019, Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich took Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials, Sept. 20, 2019
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the multipurpose building.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left in background and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building at right in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," in the foreground and multipurpose building in background.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019. Shown here is the new power plant at left and two large new retention ponds.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019. Shown here is the new power substation.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation just east of the Foxconn campus.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Foxconn aerials
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019. Part of the Foxconn campus can be seen in the background; in the foreground is Sylvania Airport.
Mike Haubrich with plane
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich is shown here on Sept. 20, 2019, with his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane just before taking Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight to document Racine County from above.
What happened to the 13,000 high paying jobs? Walker has to be laughing on the way to his new job. The best it yet to come taxpayers!
Rest easy everything is going to be OK.....Things are progressing--Cory Mason's main man says so. “This year they (Foxconn) have to actually focus on getting its buildings built in Mount Pleasant," Shannon Powell, a spokesman for Racine Mayor Cory Mason, told The Journal Times on Wednesday."
Best bet would be to dump that dog and concentrate on the Wisconn Science and Technology park. Other than some PR value can's see how it would benefit Foxconn.
Besides--Racine's property taxes are obscenely high.
Wisconsin real estate is nearly as cheap as Foxconn's promises. It's old news that nothing is happening in the buildings they bought on their shopping spree. What remains is the $110 million bond Racine County is launching to pay for land and infrastructure for a facility that is no longer being built. Apparently there are no brakes in the clown car of local spending.
"that is no longer being built" Maybe the game plan has changed but you have to admit there sure is a heck of a lot of good paying union construction workers employed. BTW---Looks like they have cleaned up around the Mahoney estate. Great views of the site!
