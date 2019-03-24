RACINE — Due to the growing popularity of food trucks, the city Development Department wants to create a specific license for food trucks and carts to replace the hodgepodge of rules currently in place.
Jeff Towne, an economic development specialist with the Development Department, said that food trucks and carts are issued street vendor licenses and operate under the same regulations as balloon vendors at a parade or door-to-door salespeople.
They still have to be licensed as restaurants with the state and be inspected by the Health Department for safe food preparation and service, which would not change if the city’s proposed license is introduced.
But Towne said the new license will allow the city to address concerns voiced by the community while making the process more streamlined for vendors.
For example, one of the regulations of the ordinance states that a food truck or cart cannot set up within 50 feet of the front entrance of a licensed brick-and-mortar restaurant. The City of Burlington instituted a similar rule for food trucks, essentially barring them from Downtown Burlington with the exception of special events.
The proposed ordinance also addresses issues such as application intake and processing, health and fire inspections, hours of operation, trash removal, noise, parking, signage and operating on public or private property.
A digital version of the proposed ordinance is available on Legistar under the meeting details for Tuesday’s Public Safety and Licensing Committee meeting where it is scheduled for discussion.
Some of the regulations in the draft ordinance state:
- Farmers market vendors are exempt from a mobile food establishment license during farmers market hours.
- Operators with special events are licensed under the umbrella of the special event license.
- Vendors may not use electrical connections except for generators attached to the unit.
- Vendors may not produce “excessive sound or vibration” and no vendor may shout, make any outcry, blow a horn or use any other sound amplifying device.
- Vendors must collect and remove trash before leaving a location.
- Units must be legally parked.
- Vendors may not sell to individuals in a motor vehicle.
- Units cannot be left unattended.
- Vendors cannot operate, store or park a unit in the right-of-way between 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m unless otherwise permitted with a special event.
- No mobile food sales are permitted between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
- Vendors may not set up tables or seating in the public right-of-way.
- Vendors may not operate on city property unless permitted as part of a special event.
The proposed mobile food establishment ordinance will go before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee this at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 307.
