Racine firefighters report saving two cats from house fire on Ohio Street

RACINE — There were no injuries reported although there was approximately $75,000 in damage caused by a fire on Ohio Street Friday morning.

The Racine Fire Department reported that it was dispatched to the 200 block of Ohio Street at 10:27 a.m. Friday and arrived on scene to find the second-story bathroom wall was on fire. No one was home during the fire and the two resident cats were both safely rescued, according to a fire department release.

While loss due to the fire was stopped approximately 20 minutes after the arrival, the Racine Fire Department estimates there to be $50,000 in structural damage and $25,000 in content damage.

The department reminded the public of the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of a home, as well as renters insurance. Fire safety inquiries can be made to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

