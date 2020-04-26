Racine Fire reports fifth fire from discarded cigarettes in 11 days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — No one was injured after a house fire broke out Sunday morning in a Grove Avenue residence. It was the fifth fire in 11 days in the area blamed on the the improper disposal of smoking materials.

At 10:22 a.m. Sunday, the Racine fire and police departments responded to 2041 Grove Ave. for the report of a fire, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.

The Fire Department said that a fire ignited on the porch of a single-family home after a cigarette was thrown away into a garbage can.

"The trend continues of carelessly discarding lit cigarettes into containers that are not designed for cigarette disposal," the Fire Department release said.

The occupants had extinguished the fire by the time Racine Fire crews arrived, but the porch sustained an estimated $4,000 in structural damage.

The residents are still able to live in the home, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department told the occupants that if they witness an active fire, they should not attempt to extinguish it by themselves, but should call 911 and meet at a safe location away from the fire.

Recent smoking-related fires