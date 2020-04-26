Racine Fire reports fifth fire from discarded cigarettes in 11 days

RACINE — No one was injured after a house fire broke out Sunday morning in a Grove Avenue residence. It was the fifth fire in 11 days in the area blamed on the the improper disposal of smoking materials.
At 10:22 a.m. Sunday, the Racine fire and police departments responded to 2041 Grove Ave. for the report of a fire, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.
The Fire Department said that a fire ignited on the porch of a single-family home after a cigarette was thrown away into a garbage can.
"The trend continues of carelessly discarding lit cigarettes into containers that are not designed for cigarette disposal," the Fire Department release said.
The occupants had extinguished the fire by the time Racine Fire crews arrived, but the porch sustained an estimated $4,000 in structural damage.
The residents are still able to live in the home, the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department told the occupants that if they witness an active fire, they should not attempt to extinguish it by themselves, but should call 911 and meet at a safe location away from the fire.
Recent smoking-related fires
While none of the five fires have resulted in injuries, a total of 11 people were displaced in the four previous fires, which caused a total of $67,000 in damage.
Aside from the Grove Avenue fire Sunday, the other recent smoking-related fire occurred at the following times and addresses:
- At 3:43 p.m. Tuesday at 1911 Harriet St., just west of State Street (Highway 38). Investigators determined that the fire started shortly after a resident finished smoking a cigarette. Damage was estimated at $35,000 and an adult and three children were displaced.
- At 11:52 a.m. April 19 at 1417 Chatham St., on the city’s north side and near North Beach. Firefighters said the exterior of a two-story, single-family home ignited from a cigarette that had been discarded in a garbage can. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.
- At 2:17 p.m. April 19 at 1742½ Deane Blvd., near N. Owen Davies Park. An open porch on the second story of a two-story home was found on fire. Investigators said a lit cigarette that was discarded into a container that was not approved for such use, burned through the container and ignited the deck. About $1,500 in damage resulted.
- At about 6:45 p.m. on April 16 at 2063 Green Street, just south of Goold Street on the city’s north side. The owner of a two-story home discarded a cigarette into the garbage can at about 6 p.m. that day. The fire was not noticed for more than a half-hour and “eventually ignited the exterior of the home.” The fire caused $35,000 in damage.
