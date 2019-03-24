By The Numbers

Racine Fire calls so far in 2019*

TOTAL: 2,503 (up from 2,390 at the same time last year)

LIFE SUPPORT (advanced and basic): 1,893 (up from 1,886)

CARBON MONOXIDE INVESTIGATIONS: 39 (up from 18)

DROWNING/WATER ACCIDENTS: 3 (up from 0)

STRUCTURE FIRES: 67 (up from 64)

MOBILE INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE: 106 (up from 4)

REPORTED NATURAL GAS LEAKS: 31 (up from 21)

AID TO OTHER COMMUNITIES: 1 (down from 4)

*As of March 11