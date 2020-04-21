Racine Fire Dept. battles another structure fire blamed on discarded cigarette; 3 others in past week

RACINE — Racine firefighters Tuesday afternoon responded to a house fire blamed on improperly discarded smoking materials, the fourth such incident that the department has responded to since Thursday.
Fire crews were dispatched at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a house fire at 1911 Harriet St., just west of State Street (Highway 38).
According to a release from the Fire Department, upon arrival crews from the first-in engine company were able to initiate a fast attack and extinguish the fire, which was contained to the northeast exterior of the home.
Investigators determined that the fire started shortly after a resident finished smoking a cigarette. A witness reported that at first a cardboard box was on fire but the fire spread to the exterior of the house. No injuries were reported, but damage was estimated at $35,000.
The Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for an adult and three small children who reside at the home, fire officials said.
The Fire Department also responded to the following recent structure fire calls blamed on improperly disposed of cigarettes and smoking materials:
• At 11:52 a.m. Sunday at 1417 Chatham St., on the city’s north side and near North Beach.
Firefighters said the exterior of a two-story, single-family home ignited from a cigarette that had been discarded in a garbage can. The fire was extinguished quickly; the home’s occupant was able to exit the home safely and there were no injuries reported. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, fire officials reported.
• At 2:17 p.m. Sunday at 1742½ Deane Blvd., near N. Owen Davies Park.
According to firefighters, an open porch on the second story of a two-story home was found on fire. Investigators said a lit cigarette that was discarded into a container that was not approved for such use, burned through the container and ignited the deck. The occupants exited to safety and there were no injuries. About $1,500 in damage resulted.
• At about 6:45 p.m. Thursday at 2063 Green Street, just south of Goold Street on the city's north side.
The owner of a two-story home discarded a cigarette into the garbage can at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The fire was not noticed for more than a half-hour and “eventually ignited the exterior of the home,” according to the Racine Fire Department. The fire resulted in no injuries but caused $35,000 in damage, according to fire officials.
Racine police and We Energies crews assisted at all the fire scenes and the Racine Fire Bells assisted at the Thursday night call.
Fire officials on Tuesday implored city residents to remember to discard all smoking materials in approved non-combustible containers.
