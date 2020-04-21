Racine Fire Dept. battles another structure fire blamed on discarded cigarette; 3 others in past week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Racine firefighters Tuesday afternoon responded to a house fire blamed on improperly discarded smoking materials, the fourth such incident that the department has responded to since Thursday.

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a house fire at 1911 Harriet St., just west of State Street (Highway 38).

According to a release from the Fire Department, upon arrival crews from the first-in engine company were able to initiate a fast attack and extinguish the fire, which was contained to the northeast exterior of the home.

Investigators determined that the fire started shortly after a resident finished smoking a cigarette. A witness reported that at first a cardboard box was on fire but the fire spread to the exterior of the house. No injuries were reported, but damage was estimated at $35,000.

The Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for an adult and three small children who reside at the home, fire officials said.

The Fire Department also responded to the following recent structure fire calls blamed on improperly disposed of cigarettes and smoking materials:

• At 11:52 a.m. Sunday at 1417 Chatham St., on the city’s north side and near North Beach.