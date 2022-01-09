Racine Fire Department: Two rescued from burning house before sunrise Sunday

RACINE — Two sleeping people were rescued from a house fire that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched just before 1 a.m. to the 700 block of 13th Street for a report of an attic fire.

There was about $90,000 in damage. The house was left uninhabitable.

The first fire units to arrive observed smoke coming from the eaves of the house with fire in the attic.

Two occupants were home at the time and sleeping. Firefighters woke them and safely evacuated them with no injuries.

Twenty-two firefighters responded to the fire on three fire engines, one quint, one truck, one med unit, a battalion chief and a safety officer.

Due to their quick actions, the fire was under control in about 20 minutes, the RFD reported.

The home had extensive fire, smoke and water damage and was determined to be uninhabitable.

Truck 1 and Utility 2 remained on scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

There were no injuries to any firefighters or occupants of the home.

The Racine Fire Department took the opportunity to remind people of the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, especially during the winter months, and in particular during extremely cold weather when supplemental alternative heat sources are possibly in use.

