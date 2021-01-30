 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Fire Department reminding residents to clear snow from hydrants
0 comments

Racine Fire Department reminding residents to clear snow from hydrants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shoveling Out For Safety

Linda Huey, who lives on Osborne Boulevard, shovels out the fire hydrant in front of her house in February 2019. Fire departments have repeatedly asked residents to shovel out the hydrants in front of their homes to help the firefighters find and quickly access them in case of an emergency.

 Stephanie Jones

RACINE — With another significant snowfall expected this weekend, the Racine Fire Department is asking area residents to clear snow from the area around fire hydrants.

The Fire Department requests a 3-foot clearance area.

"This will save us valuable time in the event of a structure fire that may affect you or your neighbor’s home or business," the Fire Department said in a press release issued Friday. "Please help us to help you!!" 

Fire crews had to dig out a fire hydrant located on the corner of Prospect Street and Blake Avenue on Wednesday, which caused a significant time loss, the press release said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs
Local News

Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs

Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislative Changes Needed for Joint Resolution on Health Emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News