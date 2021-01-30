Racine Fire Department reminding residents to clear snow from hydrants

RACINE — With another significant snowfall expected this weekend, the Racine Fire Department is asking area residents to clear snow from the area around fire hydrants.
The Fire Department requests a 3-foot clearance area.
"This will save us valuable time in the event of a structure fire that may affect you or your neighbor’s home or business," the Fire Department said in a press release issued Friday. "Please help us to help you!!"
Fire crews had to dig out a fire hydrant located on the corner of Prospect Street and Blake Avenue on Wednesday, which caused a significant time loss, the press release said.
Linda Huey, who lives on Osborne Boulevard, shovels out the fire hydrant in front of her house in February 2019. Fire departments have repeatedly asked residents to shovel out the hydrants in front of their homes to help the firefighters find and quickly access them in case of an emergency.