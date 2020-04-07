Racine Fire Department offering birthday drive-bys

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department will be participating in a birthday drive-by program for young city residents during the safer-at-home order, the department announced in a Tuesday Facebook post.
To arrange a drive-by of a Fire Department apparatus for your child's birthday, call 262-635-7921. These drive-bys are subject to rig availability. No firefighters will leave the rigs and proper social distancing will be observed at all times.
