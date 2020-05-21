Racine Fire department lifts burn ban

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department on Thursday lifted the ban on open burning after over a month of only allowing the burning of charcoal briquettes, propane and natural gas for cooking purposes only.

According to a media release from the department, burning will be limited to portable fireplaces for outdoor recreation on noncombustible surfaces at a minimum distance of 25 feet away from any structure. Other criteria that must be met includes burning only clean, dry wood and constant supervision until the fire is completely extinguished.

The Fire Department also asked residents be mindful of neighbors with medical conditions that may be aggravated by burning of materials other than clean, dry wood.

The department thanked residents for their patience and understanding during the COVID-19 pandemic but also also reminded them to continue following social distancing guidelines.

“Keep in mind distancing is key to limiting the spread of COVID-19,” read the press release. “While the Racine Fire Department recognizes the mental and physical benefits of getting outdoors the practice of keeping at least 6 feet apart from others and avoiding direct physical contact is the most effective way of slowing the rate of infection.”

