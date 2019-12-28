Racine Fire Department: Electrical issue to blame for vehicle fire

RACINE — No one was injured after an accidental vehicle fire broke out Friday night, destroying the vehicle and causing an estimated $2,000 in damage.

The Racine Fire Department responded to 1320 Maple St. at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Fire Department news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fire crews extinguished the fire inside the 2006 Pontiac Montana SUV without incident; however, the vehicle was deemed a total loss.

The fire started due to an unspecified electronic issue in the vehicle's dash, fire officials said.

A full structure fire response was initially dispatched because of the vehicle's proximity to the residence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.