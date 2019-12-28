You are the owner of this article.
Racine Fire Department: Electrical issue to blame for vehicle fire
RACINE — No one was injured after an accidental vehicle fire broke out Friday night, destroying the vehicle and causing an estimated $2,000 in damage. 

The Racine Fire Department responded to 1320 Maple St. at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Fire Department news release.

Fire crews extinguished the fire inside the 2006 Pontiac Montana SUV without incident; however, the vehicle was deemed a total loss. 

The fire started due to an unspecified electronic issue in the vehicle's dash, fire officials said.

A full structure fire response was initially dispatched because of the vehicle's proximity to the residence.

