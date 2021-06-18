 Skip to main content
Racine Fire Department: Dog, turtle rescued from 11th Street fire
11TH STREET

Racine Fire Department: Dog, turtle rescued from 11th Street fire

RACINE — Fire crews reported the rescue of a dog and a turtle from a fire on 11th Street on Thursday night.

The Racine Fire Department responded at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 1000 block of 11th Street for a report of fire in the upstairs bedroom of a two-story single-family residence, according to the department.

First arriving fire personnel encountered heavy smoke and moderate heat as they found fire in an upstairs bedroom. A quick fire attack by Engine 1 confined the fire to the bedroom of origin and prevented fire spread to the attic, the news release stated.

Residents self-evacuated prior to fire department arrival. Engine 1 rescued a dog that was caged in the room of origin. Later, during the fire investigation, the Truck 1 crew rescued a turtle that was in a fish tank in the room of origin. The turtle appeared to have not sustained injury during the fire, officials said.

A family of eight is displaced due to this fire and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported, officials said.

We Energies disconnected gas and electric service to the property. Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Initial damage estimates are $40,000 structural damage and $30,000 contents damage, the release said.

