Racine Fire chief preparing for reduced staffing levels

Hansen also told the City Council all the stations will remain open and all the engine/truck companies will keep their current staffing levels into next year.

All personnel are cross-trained so that all firefighters are paramedics and vice versa.

Additional funding opportunities

The RFD is currently working to obtain what is known as assistance to firefighter grants for equipment. One grant submitted back in March for $941,000 is still pending.

There are also opportunities for RFD to improve revenues through EMS billing. Two years ago, the department began working with its crews in earnest to improve billing, Hansen said.

With an outside firm, the department gave staff additional training in report writing, for more concise and accurate reports, along with other tasks, so their billing agency, LifeQuest could better capture revenues through EMS billing.

The challenge, Hansen continued, is that 87% of the people they transport are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or have no insurance at all. The federal government does not fully reimburse hospitals or Fire Departments for EMS transports.