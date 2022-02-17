Racine Financial Empowerment Center wins Governor’s Financial Literacy Award

MADISON — Racine Financial Empowerment Center was recognized as a "key component of the city’s overall economic mobility strategy" when the center won a Governor’s Financial Literacy Award in the organization category.

Gov. Tony Evers honored eight individuals and six organizations as recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards in a virtual ceremony Tuesday. The recipients were honored for their efforts in helping Wisconsinites build their financial literacy and capability skills. The 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards honored recipients in one of three categories: individual, organization or legacy, for providing exceptional financial literacy and capability education in an inclusive and innovative manner. The legacy award is given to an organization, business or individual whose purpose and heritage is ingrained in sustained financial literacy and capability efforts. This lifetime recognition is intended to be conferred only once to recipients.

“Financial education should build on and respond to people’s individual strengths, circumstances and needs in order to help them work toward their own unique goals,” stated Evers. “The dedication of these individuals and organizations to help Wisconsinites become more financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable and helps ensure not only the future success of individuals and families, but our entire state.”

The Racine Financial Empowerment Center provides financial counseling to help stabilize residents and their families, increase financial resiliency, prepare more residents for homeownership, entrepreneurship, workforce advancement and provide a lever for the development of generational wealth in communities of color, comments from the competition stated. The center has helped clients reduce debts by more than $155,000, increase savings by over $76,000, address delinquent accounts, open new, safe and affordable bank accounts, and improve their credit scores by up to 100-plus points.

The recipients were selected by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability from the nominations submitted for consideration. Criteria used to judge nominations included: innovative implementation of an effective financial literacy and capability program or program element within the last two years; emphasis on financial inclusion, demonstrated measurable results; collaboration with partners; and scalability of the program design. Visit the council’s webpage at wdfi.org/OFL/govcouncilfinlit to read a synopsis of the recipients’ efforts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0