Racine Financial Empowerment Center off to a successful start; city residents see $100K in debt reduction

RACINE — Some local residents have found success in reducing debt and increasing their savings thanks to a city program that offers free financial counseling.

The Racine Financial Empowerment Center opened its doors less than nine months ago and already its clients have significant debt reduction through the free one-on-one counseling sessions.

Since opening in December, the center has conducted 313 counseling sessions with 124 clients and those clients have now jointly reduced their non-mortgage debt by $100,891 as of Aug. 20.

In addition to reducing debt, the FEC’s first 124 clients have succeeded in increasing their savings by more than $73,100, and 16 clients have increased their credit scores by more than 35 points.

“I’m thrilled that the Racine FEC has already helped City residents reduce more than $100,000 in debt,” said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason. “I applaud the work that our Racine FEC counselors are doing and am so proud of the City residents who have come forward already to get help from the FEC. The FEC is truly making a difference and this milestone is proof of that.”