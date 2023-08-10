STOUGHTON — The SOGO Film Festival will return to the Town of Stoughton for its second year, with the work of two Racine natives featured at the event.

Twenty different films made by more than a dozen filmmakers, many with Wisconsin connections, will be shown at the weekendlong event across multiple venues in Stoughton.

The festival was conceived by Miles Kristan, a filmmaker from Racine, who said the idea for the festival started as a way to show his own documentary films.

“I had been doing film work since high school,” Kristan said. “About two years ago, I decided rather than just putting my documentary film work on the internet where maybe hundreds of people saw it or thousands of people saw it, I would rather show it in-person and have that human reaction and experience.”

Kristan’s filmmaking network grew, and the festival solidified in 2022.

Kristan said the first festival was a smaller event with about 25 people gathered on a Wednesday last September.

“This is the second year, and now it’s expanded to about a few dozen filmmakers,” Kristan said. “It’s giving a lot of filmmakers a chance to show their work to a much larger audience.”

That includes Kristan himself and fellow Racine native Bob Tapp.

About 90% of the festival’s filmmakers have a connection to the state, either as current Wisconsin residents or having grown up in the Dairy State, according to Kristan.

“It is interesting that so many people from Wisconsin become writers,” Kristan said. “You see all the subtle little references in all sorts of movies. You can tell when a Wisconsin filmmaker was involved in the writing and how a script is made and so forth. We have a lot of filmmakers [in the festival] from Milwaukee and a lot of filmmakers from Madison. There’s also people as far north as Green Bay and as far west as Dodgeville. There is definitely a filmmaking community that is getting bigger and bigger in Wisconsin.”

Kristan hopes his festival can help bring together filmmakers from all parts of the state and help expand Wisconsin’s growing filmmaking community.

Miles Kristan

Kristan’s got his earliest filmmaking experience filming prank videos in West Racine.

Inspired by the films of Kevin Smith and the works of Tom Green, Kristan said he and his friends had a few VHS camcorders in the 1990s they used to record themselves ding “silly stuff” in West Racine, at times getting kicked out of local businesses for their pranks.

As he got older, Kristan shifted his focus to more serious topics.

In addition to creating the festival, Kristan has two films showing in the festival this year — a documentary and a fiction short.

“The Iraq Interviews” is a documentary film Kristan shot as a high schooler 2003-04.

Shot on a VHS camcorder, Kristan traveled around Racine, Milwaukee and Door counties documenting how people felt about current events like the presidency of George W. Bush, the 2000 election and the Iraq War.

“I got all sorts of different perspectives,” Kristan said.

In the two decades to follow, Kristan edited 12 hours of footage down to his best 30 minutes. Kristan said the footage contains “dozens and dozens of voices from all over Wisconsin,” including a World War II Green Beret colonel who opposed the Iraq War.

Kristan is also premiering a fictional feature, the filmmaker’s first.

“Die, Canada, Die” is described by Kristan as a sci-fi comedy akin to “Canadian Bacon” and “Strange Brew.” Set around the turn of the century, the film depicts a world in which the Y2K bug leads to Canadians invading Wisconsin.

Kristan said he doesn’t intend for this piece to be his last work of fiction.

“I’m much more interested in doing fictional film at this point,” Kristan said. “Documentary takes a lot of work to capture a story.”

Bob Tapp

Racine’s Bob Tapp will be showing his second and third films at the festival — a documentary and a surrealist piece, both with introspective lenses.

Tapp said the films showing in Stoughton, “When did I become a SENIOR?” and “Monster Bob V.262,” make up a trilogy exploring self-perception along with his first film.

His first film, “Dance-Impaired,” was made around 2003. Centered around his daughter, it focuses on Tapp’s anxiety her getting older and his own fear of having to dance at her wedding.

“It’s basically a film about me,” Tapp said. “Learning about myself and learning about my children and just having fun.”

“When did I become a SENIOR?,” Tapp’s second film, follows Tapp’s journey of realizing he is getting older, beginning with being given a senior discount at a movie theatre.

“I’m getting older, and I have to deal with it,” Tapp said. “That’s basically the message. ‘Just do the best you can,’ and, ‘What kind of person are you going to be?’”

“I immediately thought it was an amazing piece, the way he’s able to tell just part of his life’s story in such a quick way,” Kristan said about “When did I become a SENIOR?”

“Monster Bob V.262,” a surrealist short, is the third film in Tapp’s trilogy.

Being what Tapp considers a “tall, goofy, guy,” the film’s title is a term of endearment he uses for himself.

Tapp considers the short a mix of humor and horror about “dealing with who you are and how people perceive you,” with some elements open to the audience’s own interpretation.

“It’s not a people-pleaser like ‘When did I become a SENIOR?’,” Tapp said. “I realized that it’s not really about me. I realize that it’s really about how people perceive others. … Inside, everybody is dealing with different things. What I’m dealing with is so small compared to what’s going on, and I learned to deal with it with humor.”

The Festival

The SOGO Film Festival runs Aug. 11-13, with films being shown at a different location each night starting at 5 p.m.

Attendees can expect to see short films and fiction films Friday at Mershon’s Cidery, 124 West Main St.

Documentaries will be shown on Saturday at Stoughton Village Players Theater, 255 East Main St.

A mix of genres will play Sunday at Wendigo, 121 E Main St.

Details about the festival can be found at sogo.film, along with links to purchase tickets.

