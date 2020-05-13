Racine Farmers Market not opening in 2020 because 'people are not following the rules'

RACINE — Overseers of the Racine Farmers Market announced on Monday that they do not plan to open this year but hope to return in 2021.
Pat Hinze, who, along with his wife, Diane, manages the market, said after pushing back opening day to May 16, then June 1, they ultimately decided not to open because of the precautions required for COVID-19 reopening and the sometimes violent responses individuals have had in some locales regarding personal protective equipment.
“People are not following the rules,” said Hinze. “If you go to grocery stores, over half the people in the stores are not wearing masks.”
Hinze also pointed to incidents reported across the nation of customers yelling or being violent toward employees and other customers at stores that require and enforce mask-wearing and social distancing.
“There’s a whole list of things you had to do to make it work if you want to open and it just wasn’t feasible. We don’t have the ability to police it,” Hinze said. “We’ve got a number of people with health problems, elderly people. I’m not going to put all of our vendors and customers that are following the rules in jeopardy.”
Hinze said their vendors understood, and that some were even grateful. Hinze said he’s been trying to recruit new vendors for this year since the market was to be located in a new, larger location: the Racine Masonic Center parking lot at 1012 Main St. But he couldn’t find anyone who was interested.
“Nobody wants to take the risk,” he said.
The Masonic Center has already agreed to let the farmers market operate in the parking lot, should they decide to open in 2021.
