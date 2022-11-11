Racine Family YMCA to host free weekend open house event

Journal Times staff
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Family YMCA will be hosting a free open house event this weekend for current members and residents of Racine County at its Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Activities include parent & tot swim class, water slide fun, cycling, kickboxing, yoga, and youth sports including basketball, soccer and golf classes. Facility tours will also be available.
• Body Combat: 8-9 a.m. — AB studio
• Yoga: 9-9:45 a.m — Mead Witter Studio
• Kickboxing: 10:15-11 a.m. — Mead Witter Studio
• Basic boating/safety around water for kids — Noon-12:15 p.m., 12:45-1:00 p.m., 1:30-1:45 p.m. and 2:00-2:15 p.m.
• Parent & tot swim class — Noon-12:30 p.m.
• Water slide fun: Noon-3:30 p.m.
• Basketball, soccer and first tee golf classes — Noon -3:30 p.m
• Kickboxing: 9:30-10:15 a.m. — Mead Witter Studio
• Open swim: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• LES MILLS® VIRTUAL — All Day
• Basketball, soccer and first tee golf classes — Noon-3:30 p.m.
Times and activities are subject to change. Questions? Call the Racine Family YMCA at 262-634-1994.
