Racine Family YMCA holding free Strong Challenge 'designed to help transform spirit, mind and body'
Racine Family YMCA holding free Strong Challenge 'designed to help transform spirit, mind and body'

RACINE — Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired in these COVID-19 times? The Racine Family YMCA invites the public to participate in a free, six-week Strong Challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

This challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier as an individual or family Nov. 2-Dec. 13.

Details are:

  • Commitment: 20 minutes per day, five days per week for six weeks to participate in home workouts, challenges, healthy activities and more based on weekly themes. The week one theme will be setting goals.
  • Post Strong Challenge activities on the Racine Family YMCA Facebook page with videos and photos, and track on the Strong Challenge tracking form.

People are invited to take free YMCA live Zoom online classes and participate in a variety of activities. Participants are automatically entered into a drawing for a free three-month membership in 2021.

To sign up and to learn more about the Strong Challenge activities, go to ymcaracine.org/strong-challenge or call 262-634-1994.

