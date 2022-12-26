Racine Family YMCA addresses status of its closed lakefront property; says they are working with police to provide security

RACINE — A recent article in the Journal Times has the community asking questions about the dilapidated state of the former Racine Family YMCA property on Lake Avenue, which has been closed since July 2019.

The Dec. 22 online article showed a messy interior with items that appeared to have been just left where they were sitting when the building closed.

Mike Nichols, of Kenosha, explored the building and shared the photos with the Journal Times. Nichols describes himself on Instagram as “a guy with a camera."

Brenda Hughes, chief philanthropy officer for Racine Family YMCA, responded in writing to concerns about the organization’s former lakefront branch.

“Since our organization closed the facility, we have contracted with a realtor to sell the property and have been using the site for storage as we determine final placement for Y property still in the building,” she said. “We are also consulting with the City of Racine to ensure that future development of the site adds to the vibrancy of downtown Racine.”

Hughes explained process took longer than anticipated – in part due to the pandemic.

She added in the three years since it closed, the site has been the target of “forced entry and vandalism.” However, they have taken steps to maintain the exterior.

“We are very grateful to the participants in our First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship program, who graciously assist in maintaining the exterior as we work to transition the property to new ownership,” Hughes added.

“First Choice is a workforce development initiative that prepares women and minorities for work in the construction industry through hands-on and classroom instruction, and also partners with government agencies and area construction firms to assist program graduates in finding employment,” Hughes explained.

She concluded by noting the “safety of Racine residents is our priority.” The organization is working with local law enforcement for ways to provide security until such a time as a seller if found for the property.

Editor's note: The Journal Times does not condone trespassing into private property. Entry should only be done with property owner's permission.

