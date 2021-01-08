 Skip to main content
Racine Family Video to close after entire chain shuts down
Racine Family Video to close after entire chain shuts down

Raquel Rodriguez, assistant manager of Family Video in Racine, remembered going into one of the chain’s stores as a little kid and being in awe of the movies the store offered.

“I never knew that I’d be working at a store I once saw as my jungle gym,” said Rodriguez, a self-described big fan of movies.

But the last remaining video-rental chain in the U.S. announced Tuesday that it would close all of its stores.

Racine’s location on 2065 Lathrop Ave. was one of the 250 that remained after the company closed down 200 stores last fall.

Rodriguez estimated the store will close by the end of February or early March — “or whenever we sell out,” she said. The store is no longer doing rentals, so everything must be purchased.

“I knew it was coming, but I didn’t know it was coming so soon,” said Rodriguez, who has been working at the store since December 2019.

Wiping away tears, she said she’ll miss how close she and her employees were with their regular customers.

“We used to call our customers about our deals, but we’d ask them about how they are, too,” Rodriguez said. “I’ll miss having that.”

Employee Josh Dunn has only been working at Family Video since last August, but said it has been one of his favorite jobs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Dunn, who used to work at the Marco’s Pizza next door, remembered how he used to pop his head out of the small window from the restaurant into the Family Video and say hello to the employees.

“I really formed a bond with not just the customers, but the employees,” Dunn said. “We’re like family.”

He said he’ll miss being close to his coworkers, especially being able to just stop in and talk to them even on his days off.

Customers recognized the end of an era when they got the news that Family Video would be shutting down.

Bob Holzen is a movie buff who was at the Racine location with a large stack of DVDs in his arms. “When I saw on Facebook that (Family Video) was closing, I thought, ‘There goes the last one,’ “ he said.

Holzen said losing Family Video from the community would mean people who don’t have access to cable or streaming services will miss out on entertaining themselves and their families.

Chris Hardt, another customer who was stocking up on DVDs, said he predicts all media will move into streaming.

“When you walk into any store, the aisles just aren’t full of movies anymore,” said Hardt, who collects physical DVDs.

Almost everything in the Lathrop Avenue store is now on sale, with movies as low as $1.99 and some items — like the racks the store uses to display DVDs— for free. The store’s televisions and posters also went on sale as well.

“We just want to thank the community for their business, their time, and their conversation,” Rodriguez said.

Marco’s Pizza, which shares the building with Family Video, will remain open.

