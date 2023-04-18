RACINE — Three weeks ago, Lasheky Hill vanished off the face of this earth.

That’s how Lasheky’s mother Georgia described it.

“This is a mother’s worse nightmare,” Georgia said. “Every day, it gets worse and worse for me. But I want my child.”

The Hill family, along with the Racine Police Department, has been looking for Lasheky since the end of last month.

Lasheky A. Hill, a 46-year-old Racine woman, was last seen leaving her residence in the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Sunday, March 26 in the evening.

She was seen wearing white pants, possibly leggings, and carrying a black purse with gold rhinestones.

Georgia said the day Lasheky went missing was the day before her birthday.

Georgia knew something was wrong when Lasheky’s birthday came and went but nobody heard from her.

Lasheky wasn’t responding to her Facebook page, and never deposited the money her aunt sent through the mobile payment service application CashApp.

“The mother instinct … I know my child like the back of my hand,” Georgia said. “I had a feeling in my heart.”

Lasheky, a graduate of Horlick High School, has two children and three grandchildren.

“My daughter would never do this. She would never leave her 12-year-old son or her grandkids. She loved them to death, and she would have never. I know somebody did something, I just gotta find where she’s at,” Georgia said. “I’m trying every day. I’m praying for her life. I’m praying for this. I’m begging for my daughter’s life back. I want her back.”

Lasheky, who may be wearing a long blonde wig, according to the RPD, is 5-feet, one-inch tall and weighs about 168 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and multiple facial piercings, including one on each cheek.

Anyone who has seen Lasheky or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact RPD Detective Andrew Simon at 262-635-7770 or the Racine County non-emergency line at 262-886-2300.

“Just to vanish without a trace in Racine and for nobody to have any good information … Tell me what the problem is. Where’s the problem?” said Treva Anderson, who grew up with Lasheky.

Georgia, 62, gave birth to Lasheky when she was 16.

“I know every move she makes. I know everything,” Georgia said. “I want to lay my daughter to rest. My family wants closure. I want her body or whatever’s left of her. I’m angry in the inside and I’m very hurt. I’m not going to let it die. I’m not going to give up. Whoever did whatever they did, they destroyed our family. They destroyed a mother. They’re going to pay. This is killing me every day.”

