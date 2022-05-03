Racine family releases orange and black balloons to honor beloved Harley rider who died in crash last year

RACINE — The skies of Downtown Racine were speckled with orange and black balloons Monday evening to honor Joe Henry Garcia Jr.

He loved riding his Harley, shooting pool, singing karaoke and was a die-hard gym rat, according to his obituary. He enjoyed partying with his family and friends and loved going to his kids’ sporting events. He loved to harass and give his wife, Robin, a hard time. But most of all, he adored his four children.

He died May 2, 2021, following a motorcycle crash the day before.

Garcia’s family organized a balloon release with orange and black balloons on the one-year anniversary of Garcia’s death: the colors matching those of Harley-Davidson, which was founded in Milwaukee in 1903.

“My pops was an outstanding person. A caring, funny and laugh-filled person,” Joe Henry Garcia III said Monday, eulogizing his late father. “He always loved everybody around him. He just wanted everyone to smile, be happy and to have a great day. He just wanted everyone around him to smile.”

“We miss you daddy, we miss you,” said Robin Garcia, Garcia Jr.’s widow, said.

There was also a parade of Harleys.

