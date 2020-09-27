Racine family celebrates three birthdays today

Tim recently retired and is now able to spend the summers in Racine. Before retirement, he would only have short vacations in Racine.

Holidays are usually spent apart for the family. This is Tim’s first time in 35 years celebrating his birthday jointly and in-person with his birthday twins.

“It’s weird, but good,” Tim said. He will be going back to Florida Oct. 15.

However, he said he’s going to make the effort to come back to Racine for birthdays and holidays now.

The family has relaxed plans for Sunday, including watching the Packers game and taking the day off.

Birthday memories

Their youngest brother, Tom, does not have a Sept. 27 birthday. “I’m the black sheep and I’m proud of it,” he said, smiling.

Growing up, Susan remembers having joint birthday celebrations with Tim, Betty and family, and then separate parties for celebrating with friends. This meant having a lot of cakes, she said. And Tom never felt left out. His grandmother would bring him a gift on the family triple birthday celebration so he wouldn’t be excluded.

Susan especially remembered punching Tim’s birthday cake for their 4th and 8th birthdays, respectively.