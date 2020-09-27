Racine family celebrates three birthdays today

RACINE — The 27th seems to be a lucky number in the Johnson family.
Tim Johnson was born 10 days earlier than expected, on Sept. 27, 1952, the same day as his mother, Betty Johnson (Sept. 27, 1928). Then his sister Susan Johnson was born four years later on the same day again: Sept. 27, 1956.
Susan was born a few days earlier than expected because Betty couldn’t carry her anymore. The doctor told Betty to pick a date to deliver her child early.
“She said, ‘I had one on my birthday, let’s have another one,’” Susan said. “Tim and I were in a hurry to come in: born early.”
The three birthday twins and four of their family members gathered on Friday at the back patio of Charcoal Grill & Rotisserie, 8300 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, to celebrate. Betty is turning 92 Sunday, Tim is turning 68 and Susan is turning 64.
They wanted to celebrate outside in light of the coronavirus pandemic and to enjoy Friday’s warm weather.
Betty has lived her whole life in Racine. Susan and Tim grew up in Racine; Tim graduated from Park High School and Susan graduated from St. Catherine’s High School.
Susan lives in Milwaukee now but spends 50% of her time caring for Betty in Racine. Tim lives in Florida.
Tim recently retired and is now able to spend the summers in Racine. Before retirement, he would only have short vacations in Racine.
Holidays are usually spent apart for the family. This is Tim’s first time in 35 years celebrating his birthday jointly and in-person with his birthday twins.
“It’s weird, but good,” Tim said. He will be going back to Florida Oct. 15.
However, he said he’s going to make the effort to come back to Racine for birthdays and holidays now.
The family has relaxed plans for Sunday, including watching the Packers game and taking the day off.
Birthday memories
Their youngest brother, Tom, does not have a Sept. 27 birthday. “I’m the black sheep and I’m proud of it,” he said, smiling.
Growing up, Susan remembers having joint birthday celebrations with Tim, Betty and family, and then separate parties for celebrating with friends. This meant having a lot of cakes, she said. And Tom never felt left out. His grandmother would bring him a gift on the family triple birthday celebration so he wouldn’t be excluded.
Susan especially remembered punching Tim’s birthday cake for their 4th and 8th birthdays, respectively.
Tim had toy cowboys on his cake and Susan had toy ballerinas on hers. Susan moved half the ballerinas to Tim’s cake and moved half the cowboys to her cake. Betty started to put the toys back in their original locations after Tim didn’t like the switch and that’s when the mess happened.
“I thought, well I’ll take care of this. So I just punched his cake,” Susan said.
Tim said he and his siblings have the same personalities — which the three agreed was a “sassy” personality. They also were athletic as children; they all played basketball.
“Overall, they were good birthdays,” Tim said, fondly. “We’ve always gotten along pretty well.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.