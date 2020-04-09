Racine extends public health emergency to Memorial Day, here is what that means

The Governor’s Office has not announced if there will be any extended closure dates yet. Melissa Baldauff, the governor's deputy chief of staff, stated Thursday, "We are of course looking forward to getting back to business as usual around the state, but public health and safety have to come first. We will continue to listen to the science and follow the guidance of public health experts."

At the county level, Mark Schaaf, the county’s communications and media relations director, also said "If the state order expires, then the County Executive — and, in turn, the County Board — could consider whether to extend our local declaration. However, the county’s emergency declaration is in effect until May 13 (about the same time frame as the state’s), so this wouldn’t be something we would consider until the date draws closer.”

City declaration

When Racine Mayor Cory Mason first made the city emergency declaration on March 18, the tentative end date was April 20. That has now been pushed back "On the advice of our public health officials," according to a Thursday afternoon release from the city.