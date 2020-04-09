Racine extends public health emergency to Memorial Day, here is what that means

RACINE — The City of Racine on Thursday extended its public health emergency declaration because of COVID-19 until the end of the day May 25, which is Memorial Day.
Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney said the emergency declaration extension does not change the date — at this time — of when businesses would reopen. Businesses can continue to operate under the state's Safer at Home order.
The Safer at Home order, which was issued under Evers’ emergency powers on March 24, is expected to end at 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, but could be extended by the governor until May 11.
“The mayor’s order really just has to do with the ability of the municipal government to exercise emergency powers,” Letteney said.
However, this emergency declaration extension would allow the city to extend closures beyond the state if the public health emergency made that necessary, Letteney said.
State closures
Under state law, the governor has the ability to declare a state of emergency for up to 60 days. Evers declared Wisconsin was in a state of emergency as of March 12. To extend the declaration beyond May 11, what would be the 60th day of the order, the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate would need to pass a joint resolution, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.
The Governor’s Office has not announced if there will be any extended closure dates yet. Melissa Baldauff, the governor's deputy chief of staff, stated Thursday, "We are of course looking forward to getting back to business as usual around the state, but public health and safety have to come first. We will continue to listen to the science and follow the guidance of public health experts."
At the county level, Mark Schaaf, the county’s communications and media relations director, also said "If the state order expires, then the County Executive — and, in turn, the County Board — could consider whether to extend our local declaration. However, the county’s emergency declaration is in effect until May 13 (about the same time frame as the state’s), so this wouldn’t be something we would consider until the date draws closer.”
City declaration
When Racine Mayor Cory Mason first made the city emergency declaration on March 18, the tentative end date was April 20. That has now been pushed back "On the advice of our public health officials," according to a Thursday afternoon release from the city.
"It is clear that the risk posed by the pandemic will not be concluded by April 20. Therefore in the interest of public health and safety, Mayor Mason is extending that emergency declaration to at least May 25," the release continued.
According to data projections from the University of Washington, Wisconsin's coronavirus epidemic is expected to peak in the final week of this month, after April 20, with cases slowing down over the month to follow.
Some health experts believe that Wisconsin's outbreak may have been lengthened because in-person voting occurred Tuesday, but the City of Racine and other municipalities have said that voting "went smoothly," although wait times in excess of 90 minutes were reported in Green Bay and Milwaukee.
Business community
On Thursday, the same day the city extended its emergency declaration, 52 business associations and chambers of commerce signed a letter to the governor's administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again — starting on April 24.
The letter states, "Wisconsin needs to bring certainty to workers and businesses alike by setting a firm date to begin the process of reopening our economy on April 24 — the end date for the Safer at Home order."
It continues, "To be clear, no one expects that our economy would go back to 'business as usual' on April 24. We understand that reopening will require a very strategic and well-planned approach that, over time, phases our economy back to an operational level that existed prior to any social distancing requirements."
