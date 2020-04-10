Racine extends emergency declaration: what does that mean?

As of Friday, it was unclear whether the City Council or committees will meet after the April 20 meeting, virtually or otherwise. The April 20 meeting is scheduled to be the last meeting of the current City Council and April 21 is when re-elected or new City Council members are scheduled to be sworn in.

Updated state numbers

As of Friday, a total of 128 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, up from 112 Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported.

Racine County’s number of confirmed cases has reached 100, up from 98 reported Thursday. The county’s third death from COVID-19, a woman in her 90s, was reported Thursday.

According to new data, there are a total of 3,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 183 from Thursday.

Friday marked the 16th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100. No single day has seen an increase of 200 or more.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, 904 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.