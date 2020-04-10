You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Racine extends emergency declaration: what does that mean?
0 comments
COVID-19 update

Racine extends emergency declaration: what does that mean?

RACINE — After releasing its announcement that Mayor Cory Mason has extended the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, the city has further clarified what the declaration does, and does not, mean.

The City of Racine declared a state of emergency on March 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which was set to expire on April 20. This latest declaration extends the state of emergency until May 25.

The city’s declaration has no impact on Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which affects Wisconsin businesses and regulates group gatherings. As of Friday afternoon, the Safer at Home order is due to expire at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

What does it mean

What the city’s declaration does do is it extends certain powers to the City of Racine, such as:

  • The ability to pursue state or federal funds for addressing COVID-19, which would not be available if the city was not in a state of emergency.
  • Taking certain precautions in light of the pandemic. For example, City Spokesperson Shannon Powell stated in an email that the next City Council Meeting, which is scheduled for April 20, will likely be held virtually. “But for COVID-19, we would not desire or think it is a good practice to host virtual meetings,” Powell stated in an email. “The emergency declaration allows us to pursue that option given the circumstance.”
  • Allowing Mason, in consultation with City Attorney Scott Letteney, to conduct some city business. After the March 17 City Council meeting was cancelled, Mason took action on the majority of the items on the agenda.

As of Friday, it was unclear whether the City Council or committees will meet after the April 20 meeting, virtually or otherwise. The April 20 meeting is scheduled to be the last meeting of the current City Council and April 21 is when re-elected or new City Council members are scheduled to be sworn in.

Updated state numbers

As of Friday, a total of 128 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, up from 112 Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported.

Racine County’s number of confirmed cases has reached 100, up from 98 reported Thursday. The county’s third death from COVID-19, a woman in her 90s, was reported Thursday.

According to new data, there are a total of 3,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 183 from Thursday.

Friday marked the 16th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100. No single day has seen an increase of 200 or more.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, 904 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.

A total of 33,225 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.

Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 147 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 35 in Walworth County; 193 in Waukesha County; and 1,575 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 77 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number of all the state’s 72 counties.

Mayor Cory Mason

Mason
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News