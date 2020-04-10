Racine extends emergency declaration: what does that mean?

RACINE — After releasing its announcement that Mayor Cory Mason has extended the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, the city has further clarified what the declaration does, and does not, mean.
The City of Racine declared a state of emergency on March 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which was set to expire on April 20. This latest declaration extends the state of emergency until May 25.
The city’s declaration has no impact on Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which affects Wisconsin businesses and regulates group gatherings. As of Friday afternoon, the Safer at Home order is due to expire at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 24.
What does it mean
What the city’s declaration does do is it extends certain powers to the City of Racine, such as:
- The ability to pursue state or federal funds for addressing COVID-19, which would not be available if the city was not in a state of emergency.
- Taking certain precautions in light of the pandemic. For example, City Spokesperson Shannon Powell stated in an email that the next City Council Meeting, which is scheduled for April 20, will likely be held virtually. “But for COVID-19, we would not desire or think it is a good practice to host virtual meetings,” Powell stated in an email. “The emergency declaration allows us to pursue that option given the circumstance.”
- Allowing Mason, in consultation with City Attorney Scott Letteney, to conduct some city business. After the March 17 City Council meeting was cancelled, Mason took action on the majority of the items on the agenda.
As of Friday, it was unclear whether the City Council or committees will meet after the April 20 meeting, virtually or otherwise. The April 20 meeting is scheduled to be the last meeting of the current City Council and April 21 is when re-elected or new City Council members are scheduled to be sworn in.
Updated state numbers
As of Friday, a total of 128 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin, up from 112 Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported.
Racine County’s number of confirmed cases has reached 100, up from 98 reported Thursday. The county’s third death from COVID-19, a woman in her 90s, was reported Thursday.
According to new data, there are a total of 3,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 183 from Thursday.
Friday marked the 16th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100. No single day has seen an increase of 200 or more.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, 904 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.
A total of 33,225 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.
Elsewhere in the area, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 147 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 35 in Walworth County; 193 in Waukesha County; and 1,575 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 77 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number of all the state’s 72 counties.
Live from Wisconsin!
live weather update pic.twitter.com/rTEKHUWBJt— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 9, 2020
Help wanted
So. There you go.— National Weather Service (@NWS) April 9, 2020
We're always looking for good Co-Op weather observers in the National Weather Service...but that road schedule could make it tough.
Tweet your local office @NWSHouston back in Houston if you’re game.
Expert approved
You did good, JJ. You did good. Keep making Houston proud!— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) April 9, 2020
He shoots, he scores!
April 9, 2020
Couldn't say it better
April 9, 2020
An 'Incredible' performance
Put this guy in a red outfit and mask and we’d have a pretty good idea of what it would be like if ‘Mr. Incredible’ gave weather updates— Darin Hudec 🔺🦊 (@realDarinHudec) April 9, 2020
Back to you, Ollie
Meanwhile tonight in htown pic.twitter.com/GqQeL8YR41— MartyMcFlash (@darkmars07) April 9, 2020
Hanging onto his hat(s)
Should have a badger hat on— Nate in Appleton (@NateAndree) April 9, 2020
More the merrier
If JJ wants to take over weather forecasting duties for a bit, I don't think anyone here would complain! :)— Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) April 9, 2020
Owning the road
I mean, I would tell him to stay in his lane. But JJ can have whatever lane he wants.— Eric Berger (@SpaceCityWX) April 9, 2020
Share the warmth!
It is literally 90 in Houston today 😂— Karen W. (@hamsterkaren) April 9, 2020
Putting in the work
Pretty out of breath. Did know the weather forecast biz was that physical? @Mark_Baden— Corey Luebke (@CoreyELuebke) April 9, 2020
No turning back
We're still wearing shorts.— Panama (@11_Panama_) April 9, 2020
Accepting applications
Not bad... Please sign below and we will review your application. #JJonTWC pic.twitter.com/5L1ePRMlGa— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) April 9, 2020
Learn on the job
Love this JJ. If you looking for a weather gig come join us at the @NWS or @NWSMKX or when in H-town @NWSHouston. We’d love to have you and we can show you why it can snow when it’s above freezing at the surface.— Benjamin Schott (@BenjaminSchott) April 9, 2020
Wrap it up
You forgot to close out the broadcast! 🤣😂 @chitakhou any other pointers?— Emma (@aniyah2105) April 9, 2020
Nothing new here
Midwest weather for you 🤦🏻♂️— Victor Medina (@VictorJRM1218) April 9, 2020
Longing for Wisconsin
I miss WI!! It’s 88 and feels like 95 in San Antonio. I need to move back!!— paul (@Txbadger75) April 9, 2020
Sneak attack
We had some snow pellets in Appleton while outside in sweatshirts...came out of no where!— Cassie Schmalz (@SchmalzCassie) April 9, 2020
All in a day!
You know you’re in WI when you have to use your heater, and your a/c in your car, all on the same day 😉— Teresa Clement (@tkb5009) April 9, 2020
What spring?
Definitely don't miss those April snow days in Wisconsin...AKA "second winter."— Libby Hurley (@LibbyHurley3) April 9, 2020
Something for everyone
Thanks for the Celsius inclusion @JJWatt understand now - cold! #jjwattfansUK— Dr Geraint Evans (@DrGeraintEvans_) April 9, 2020
Keep doing you!
You are a ‘Sconnie treasure don’t ever change— Ryan Weiler, RD, LD, CSSD (@ryanweilerRD) April 9, 2020
Tougher than it looks
April 9, 2020
He's got the look!
You're a professional! Looks just like the reports you get from the weather channel during hurricanes 😂— Tara Nicole (@taranicole922) April 9, 2020
