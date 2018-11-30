RACINE — The City of Racine is expecting to be awarded $6,190,906 for at least six new electric buses from the Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program, the second-greatest allotment statewide from the program.
Funding became available from the state because the car manufacturer, Volkswagen, admitted to violating the Federal Clean Air Act in a lawsuit brought against the company after it was discovered the vehicle emissions were intentionally misreported.
Volkswagen admitted to violating the federal Clean Air Act from 2009-16 by selling nearly 590,000 2-liter and 3-liter diesel engine vehicles that utilized software designed to cheat on federal emissions tests by reporting inaccurate data on nitrogen-oxide emissions.
The company was ordered to pay a settlement of $2.9 billion to states. Wisconsin received $67.1 million of that settlement, and made $32 million of that available via grants to municipalities to replace aging buses. In September, the city applied for the grant with a request for new electric buses, which also includes the costs of infrastructure upgrades and charging stations.
“This is exciting news for several reasons,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason stated. “It’s good for the city budget, allowing us to have a dedicated funding source to replace some of our aging buses.
“This also helps us keep our commitment to reducing the city’s carbon footprint, and it allows us to be innovative as a smart city.”
Replacing polluters
Mike Maierle, the Racine Parking and Transit System manager, said it will be at least a year before the new buses are operating, because any bus acquisition involves substantial procurement and ordering time.
When the electric buses do arrive, he said, the city will replace the six oldest, least-reliable and biggest exhaust emitters in the fleet.
“These buses went into service in 2004 and average 500,000 miles,” Maierle said. “The new buses will be assigned where they can do the most good, and other buses will drop into the roles played by the replaced buses.”
The estimated cost per bus is $$878,000 and a charger with installation is $112,500, Maierle said. The actual costs won’t be known until the procurement process occurs.
“Costs in the industry have been declining annually as technology improves and becomes more widely adopted,” he added.
Overnight chargers are planned to be installed in the existing bus garage, Maierle said. One high-speed charger may be installed at the far end of a long route.
A bus can run all day on a typical bus route in Racine, Maierle said: “Longer routes would benefit from a charger to top off the batteries.”
Eight other Wisconsin cities, and Milwaukee County, received grants. The City of Appleton is to receive the greatest amount, $7,688,850, to replace 15 buses.
More information can be found at the Wisconsin Department of Administration website: doa.wi.gov/Pages/vwsettlementwisconsin.aspx
What a waste of money. If anyone thinks this is a good idea they need to research it more. If electric vehicles are so great why don`t we see more electric cars on the road. Didn`t GM just show us that Electric vehicle, The Chevy Volt , Was a huge waste of time and money. These buses will cost alot more to repair and won`t last half as long. Another ridiculous idea that our Idiot Dummycrat Mayor will stand behind. God help us!
This is pretty exciting I can’t wait to see them, another great advantage to electric is the lower maintenance costs, no oil changes, brakes last longer.
Electric busses are quiet, environmentally friendly, have better performance and require far less maintenance. Judging by the uninformed comments some people here must love the noxious fumes emitted by diesels. Perhaps they've been sniffing too many tailpipes or they've never been to countries with modern transit systems. Why would any reasonably intelligent person be against improving our environment and saving money?
You can get twice as many new regular buses, this again is the stupid way of the left,.... the maintenance and knowledge of repairs, and building of these "charging" facilities and their proper care ...It will cost more to power these rip off buses than it will to fill the tank...All this to make a liberal feel good...it is economically ignorant to do this!! And just who approved this, do the citizens get a choice...why did we not get advised of this money and told of this Mayors decisions for all of us tax payers to make.. I am sure we would have liked to have a vote on this...maybe a lot of smaller buses would have served us for a long long period of time.... We do not need buses...uber is cheaper quicker and warmer.. Electric buses indeed...dahhh
I'm interested in seeing the numbers that say it is cheaper to fuel a diesel bus than charge an electric one.
Per mile electric buses will be a much more fiscally wise investment. Also more buses mean more drivers which means more wages. It doesn't pay off in the long run.
More empty busses. Great day for Racine.
Interesting pic would be of a Racine electric bus sitting and waiting for a long coal train to pass in it's way delivering the fuel that will create electrical energy that powers the bus that is designed to mitigate pollution. Wonder how much power the bus uses for HVAC while it's sitting there on a hot or cold day, or for lighting or communications? Interesting if you think about it--------
I think that would be AMAZING! It is a really good first step for Racine! In a properly designed system the HVAC could come from the motors, batteries and controllers which would use very little energy. After that you would use a heat pump and if it needed more you could supplement with either propane or infrared.
You waste much less energy than you would think. You waste more idling a huge engine like that. The future is now and this is exactly why #MullerMotors has placed it's roots here in Racine.
