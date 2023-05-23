RACINE — Yolanda Coleman, owner of BePlush clothing at 300 Main St., will receive the 2023 U.S. Small Business Administration Wisconsin Women in Business Champion Award during a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at BePlush.

“Yolanda truly is a champion for female business owners in Racine,” Lux said. “Since opening Plush Clothing, she’s also brought other new and aspiring women entrepreneurs together through the BePlush Collective and is a great advocate for women, cancer survivors, small business owners and Racine in general.”