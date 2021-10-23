RACINE — Every other Monday, local Racine business owners Chuck Beth and Joey LeGath would meet at Buckets Pub for lunch. Then, when Beth opened Coasters Bar and Grill, the two best friends ate there every other Monday. The tradition carried on for two decades.

“We just knew we liked each other,” said LeGath, the proprietor of Joey’s West in Franksville and other restaurants in the area. “We just started talking more and talking about life in general, and all of the sudden, here we are at Buckets Pub.”

Charles “Chuck” R. Beth, 65, died Sept. 26 after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Beth was well-known in the community for owning multiple businesses and flipping others.

Four or five closed bars in the area Beth renovated and sold or rented to other people, including Coasters, On The Level “OTL” Lounge, GRC Sport Lounge and C & C’s Mosquito Inn. He also actively owned and operated Racine Amusement, Fountain Banquet Hall and Junction Pub and Grill at the time of his passing. He hadn’t planned on retiring soon.

“He was a workaholic,” Theresa Beth, his daughter, said. “He was going to work until he absolutely couldn’t.”

Theresa said she’ll miss everything about her father, including his personality, his wit and his sarcasm.

“He was always sarcastic, all the time,” she said.

Working hard

Chuck was born in Texas and moved around a lot in his early years because his father, Edward Beth, was in the military. Theresa wasn’t sure when he moved to Racine but said it was sometime when he was a child.

Chuck served as President of Wisconsin Amusement and Music Operators, treasurer of the Racine County chapter of the Tavern League of Wisconsin and a board member of Fourth Fest of Greater Racine. He also fundraised for local police K-9 departments, Fourth Fest and the Sturtevant firework display.

“He was always doing something for somebody somewhere,” Theresa said.

She recalled her father working late into the night, as early as 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning. He additionally reported having dreams about work, which would help him solve issues.

Dan Kohel, technician with Racine Amusement, said he relied on Chuck to take care of anything business wise — he was highly capable.

“His brain was a computer,” Theresa said. “We often joked his brain needs to be studied by science because we don’t know how the heck he did it.”

Past and future

Theresa said her father’s death was shocking because he checked into the hospital on Sept. 22 and passed just four days later. The doctors kept giving a shorter and shorter time frame of when to expect Beth’s final moments, Theresa said. First it was expected in a matter of months, then it was weeks, then it was hours.

“We knew it was coming at some point but we didn’t know it was going to be that fast,” she said. “It was definitely hard to watch for sure because one day he’d be doing great, and the next day he’d be doing really bad. We were all kind of preparing for the worst but we didn’t expect it to be like this.”

Theresa, with some help from her sister, Stacey Beth, will be taking over Chuck’s businesses. Theresa has worked at Fountain Banquet Hall for a decade and a half so she’s most familiar with that business; Junction Pub and Grill she’s worked at for about a year and Racine Amusement she started learning how to run when Chuck started getting sick about two years ago.

“I can do Fountain Hall with my eyes closed,” Theresa said. “Everybody’s always so worried that things are going to change. I don’t plan on anything changing.”

Kohel is helping with the transition as he’s the only current employee who’s been working there the longest.

Fun times

Chuck had a life outside of work as well. When he wasn’t working, he loved flying his plane, riding his Harley, playing in his many pool leagues and traveling to the Kentucky Derby, Lambeau Field and Las Vegas.

Theresa said her father definitely loved pool the most, though. He played four nights a week, she said.

“He definitely strived to be No. 1 for pool. He always wanted to be first place in the league and he took pride in beating people in pool,” she said with a laugh.

LeGath and Chuck would ride their Harleys together and travel places, including Vegas and the Kentucky Derby. Chuck, LeGath and Kohel went 14 years in a row. Chuck had gone to the derby 26 years in a row.

“That was one of his biggest enjoyments,” Kohel said, noting he encouraged Chuck to actually relax during that time and not check his constantly ringing phone. “We had a ball there.”

Chuck collected the Kentucky Derby glasses and mint julep glasses. And he’d never make a bet he thought he could lose.

Chuck once bought matching brightly- and busy- patterned suits for himself, LeGath, plus their friend Mike Elzinga for a trip to Las Vegas in 2018. Chuck was very excited about the suits and the memory is something LeGath said he’ll always remember.

“People were asking if we were in a band,” LeGath said, laughing. “These people were like, ‘What are you guys doing, and where are you going?’ The reason (Chuck) wanted that was because he wanted to have fun. He was like a big kid.”

Theresa said, as a child, she rode his Harley with him. Together they also did the corresponding line dance to “Bikers Shuffle,” a song by Big Mucci.

“That was our thing,” she said. “We practiced in the basement. It was kind of out of character for him.”

Kohel, who rode in Chuck’s plane, recalled hearing of Chuck flying his girlfriend to Appleton and back. “It was kind of his getaway.”

A ‘hard hat’

Chuck had a presence, LeGath said. “You knew when he walked in the room. He was that guy that you just knew he was there.”

While Chuck could be a “hard hat,” LeGath said; if you got to know him, he opened up.

“There were times him and I cried together. As he got older he got a little more mellow,” LeGath said. “He definitely was somebody that I could have a confidential conversation with. I think he taught me a lot about business and I get a little bit emotional when I start thinking about Chuck.”

Chuck let people be themselves around him, LeGath said.

“We had a great relationship. We always were able to have a great conversation,” LeGath said of their more than 20 years of friendship. “We talked on the phone for hours, just about anything and everything.”

Kohel described Chuck as “a little rough around the edges.”

“He was hard-nosed, but he had to be. Did he have his moments? Hell yeah. Who doesn’t?” Kohel said. “But he was so honest. You couldn’t ask for a better man to do this (running Racine Amusement).”

Chuck hired Kohel in 1988, but they knew each other for six years prior because they were partners in a pool league. That’s a total of 39 years of companionship.

“I lost a good friend,” Kohel said, his eyes filling with tears. “He was good at what he did. This community lost a very smart, influential man. This area is not going to be the same without him.”

A helping hand

LeGath described Chuck as always willing to help out and recalled a time Chuck flew his plane to save someone from a motorcycle accident. LeGath himself experienced a death in the family a few months ago.

“He said to me, ‘Joey, whatever you need.’ When he said that, he meant it. Whatever he could do, he would do. He was always there for me. That’s the best thing that I can ever say, that he never let me down.”

LeGath said that while Chuck didn’t broadcast this, he helped his employees and once saved one’s house from being foreclosed.

“He did so much,” LeGath said.

He added that Chuck was “instrumental” when taverns were getting robbed in Racine as well. Chuck helped pay for necklaces with an attached alert button used by bartending staff that alarmed law enforcement if and when a tavern was getting robbed.

The necklaces helped stop the burglaries, LeGath said. “There’s businesses in Racine that wouldn’t be around if it wasn’t for him.”

