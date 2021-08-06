Racine elected officials urge sheriff to comply with federal eviction moratorium

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason and other local leaders are urging the Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling to abide by the federal government’s new moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and Racine City Council President John Tate II joined the mayor in issuing a statement Friday calling on Schmaling to reconsider ignoring the federal order; on Wednesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office stated that it would still carry out evictions if ordered, despite the moratorium order from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The three local government leaders cautioned that evicting people from rental properties during the COVID-19 pandemic would increase the risk of spreading the contagious virus. “An eviction wave would likely have a strong negative impact on our ability to control the virus and continue our recovery in Racine,” their statement said.
New order
On Tuesday, the CDC announced a moratorium on certain evictions, extending protections to rental property tenants in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates. According to state tracking, Racine County continues to have high transmission rates and so would be included in the moratorium.
The CDC’s order came about three days after a federal moratorium expired without being extended by Congress.
Typically, evictions take place after a landlord files a request in Racine County Circuit Court. If a judge approves the landlord’s request, it is referred to the sheriff’s office, after which deputies are to remove the tenants.
Under the new federal order, landlords cannot evict tenants for inability to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are exceptions, including if criminal activity occurs on the premises.
Criminal penalties for violating the eviction moratorium start at one year in jail and a $100,000 fine for those who carry out evictions.
The action comes as COVID-19 cases are spreading while millions of American eligible for vaccinations choose not to get vaccinated. Less than half of Racine County’s population is vaccinated, according to state data.
Another RCSO refusal
One day after the moratorium was announced, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said it not abide by the morartorium and would follow through with any evictions that are requested in the county.
In a written statement, the sheriff’s department questioned the authority of the CDC director as an “unelected” government official, and noted that “duly elected” members of Congress had just days earlier allowed the eviction moratorium to expire.
The sheriff’s statement also asserted that a federal order prohibiting landlords from carrying out evictions constitutes an action to “take away their property.”
This is not the first time that the county sheriff’s department has resisted enforcement of public health standards aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. Schmaling last year said he would not enforce orders from Gov. Tony Evers to close certain types of businesses or to require people to wear face masks.
Pandemic continues
As of Friday, Racine County had recorded more than 26,000 coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic, including more than 400 deaths, the Department of Health Services reported.
In their statement Friday, Mason, Neubauer and Tate said that people facing eviction from their homes during the pandemic face a heightened risk of contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus.
They urged eligible rental property residents to protect themselves by completing the federal government’s “COVID Eviction Declaration“ (bit.ly/3AdG81Q) and providing it to their landlord. They also suggested applying for rental assistance through another program at the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.
The government leaders said the greater Racine community must come together to battle the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, they called on Racine County judges not to approve any landlord’s eviction petition.
“The Racine County sheriff’s department has stated that they will continue to carry out evictions if orders are approved by a judge,” the statement said. “We hope and expect that Racine’s circuit court judges and law enforcement agencies will abide by the order, which carries the force of law, and honor the federal eviction moratorium for any and all residents who qualify for protection.”